Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Rural Municipality of East St. Paul

The Government of Canada is providing $319,000 for the construction of the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza for the commemoration of the municipality's 100th anniversary. The Honourable MaryAnn Mihychuk, Member of Parliament (Kildonan-St. Paul), announced this funding today on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding is being provided through the Legacy Fund of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, administered by Canadian Heritage.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to invest in commemorative projects that highlight important moments in the history of our communities. These projects remind us of the people, places and events that have helped shape our great country. We are very proud to contribute to the commemoration of East St. Paul's centennial, which marks a significant milestone for the municipality."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Today, at the beginning of 2017 and the 150th anniversary of Confederation, our Government is pleased to offer our support for a project that will create a lasting legacy for arts and culture here in East St. Paul. The Centennial Plaza will also provide opportunities for local artists to engage with the community and increase exposure to local arts and heritage."

- The Honourable MaryAnn Mihychuk, Member of Parliament (Kildonan-St. Paul)

The Rural Municipality of East St. Paul, Manitoba, is celebrating the 100 th anniversary of the first council meeting, which was held on January 4, 1916.

anniversary of the first council meeting, which was held on January 4, 1916. The construction of the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza, set to begin this spring, is transforming a municipal parking lot into a multi-use community facility to commemorate East St. Paul's centennial and provide a modern venue for performances and public gatherings.

East St. Paul received funding through both the Community Anniversaries and Legacy Fund components of the Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program to help commemorate its 100 th anniversary. The Legacy Fund component contributed $319,877 for the construction of the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza. The Community Anniversaries component contributed $53,000 for celebrations surrounding the anniversary.

anniversary. The Legacy Fund component contributed $319,877 for the construction of the East St. Paul Centennial Plaza. The Community Anniversaries component contributed $53,000 for celebrations surrounding the anniversary. The Building Communities through Arts and Heritage program offers funding through three components. It helps communities celebrate and commemorate local history and heritage by offering more opportunities for local artists, artisans, heritage performers and specialists to get involved in their communities through festivals, events and infrastructure projects.

Funding partners for this project include the local community through a sponsorship wall and naming rights campaign, the Government of Manitoba and the Rural Municipality of East St. Paul.

