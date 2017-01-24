Celebrating Winter in Saguenay

The Government of Canada supports the Saguenay en Neige festival

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced $16,300 in funding for the 33rd edition of the Saguenay en Neige festival, which will run from February 2 to 12, 2017, in Saguenay's Jonquière borough.

This funding, provided by the Government of Canada through the Local Festivals component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, will allow the organization to offer support to its team of volunteers and include activities that promote Saguenay artists.

"Once again this year, Saguenay en Neige will wow children and adults with its festive programming and impressive snow sculptures. Our government is proud to support accessible artistic events that bring people together, like this popular winter festival."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Saguenay en Neige team is proud to present the 33rd edition of this festival with free programming for the whole family! We have the community to thank for making Saguenay en Neige a leading snow sculpture event. We would like to thank the Department of Canadian Heritage for their support."

- Kate Savard, General Manager of Saguenay en Neige

For the 33 rd year, Saguenay en Neige is offering outdoor family events, including activities for children, a variety of shows, an evening dance and an extensive snow sculpture exhibit.

Over 1,000 sculptors and artists will astound visitors with over 250 temporary works on display in Parc de la Rivière-aux-sables.

