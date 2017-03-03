Celebrations for the 175th Anniversary of the Joseph Doiron House

The Government of Canada invests in the restoration of this historic building

DIEPPE, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Department of Canadian Heritage

The Government of Canada is providing $380,000 to the City of Dieppe for renovation work on the Joseph Doiron House, coinciding with the 175th anniversary of this heritage property. The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe), made this announcement today on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This funding is being provided through the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, administered by Canadian Heritage.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is pleased to provide funding for commemorative projects that highlight important milestones in the lives of our communities. These projects remind us of the people, places and events that have shaped our great country. Heritage institutions play an essential role in preserving our history and our identity."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Our government is proud to help make the Joseph Doiron House a landmark in Dieppe and the surrounding area. The restoration of one of our regional treasures will leave a lasting artistic and cultural legacy. It will showcase local arts and culture, and allow local artists to become actively involved in their community."

- The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe)

Quick Facts

In 2016, the City of Dieppe celebrated the 175 th anniversary of the Joseph Doiron House, built in 1841. To mark the occasion, the City launched the Joseph Doiron House Restoration Project, which includes interior and exterior renovations, installation of museological elements, and the conversion of the adjoining barn into a performance venue.

anniversary of the Joseph Doiron House, built in 1841. To mark the occasion, the City launched the Joseph Doiron House Restoration Project, which includes interior and exterior renovations, installation of museological elements, and the conversion of the adjoining barn into a performance venue. The Joseph Doiron House is one of the oldest dwellings in the region and a magnificent example of mid-19 th -century Acadian vernacular architecture.

-century Acadian vernacular architecture. The Doiron family played a significant part in the development of Dieppe through their involvement in local education and community affairs. The City of Dieppe's objective is to transform the house into a gathering place and cultural centre for all citizens.

The Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program provides funding for community-initiated capital projects that commemorate a significant local historical event or personality.

Associated Links

Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.