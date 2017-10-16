Celebrity Cruises selects Canadian North as airline partner for the Western Canadian expansion of its innovative 'All Included' cruise program

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 16, 2017) - Canadian North Airlines is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Celebrity Cruises as official airline partner for its inaugural Western Canada 'All Included' cruise program in February, March and early April, 2018.

For the first time, Celebrity Cruises will offer air-inclusive luxury cruise packages with non-stop flights from five Western Canadian cities - Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon and Thunder Bay - to West Palm Beach, Florida. This marks an important expansion of this innovative program. In 2014, Celebrity Cruises introduced the air-inclusive cruise concept, with Canadian North providing air transfers on its behalf between Eastern Canada and its Florida ports of departure.

Celebrity Cruises guests will enjoy seamless round-trip 'snow to sun' air transfers aboard Canadian North's comfortable and spacious 737-300 aircraft, with warm hospitality provided by friendly and attentive Canadian North crew members and pleasing inflight amenities such as complimentary hot meal service, alcoholic beverages and checked luggage.

In addition to air transfers, Celebrity Cruises 'All Included' packages include a seven-night Western Caribbean or Eastern Caribbean cruise aboard Celebrity Silhouette®, a 1 night pre-cruise stay at the Marriot West Palm Beach, a Classic Beverage Package, gratuities, taxes and more.

"Celebrity's All Included vacation packages offer modern luxury from take-off to cruise and back and our guests love inclusive travel and non-stop flights," said Ken Brooks, Director of Sales, Celebrity Cruises Canada. "Celebrity was ground-breaking in bringing the enjoyment of All Included cruising to the industry and we will continue to expand and bring this program to as many Canadians as possible."

"Canadian North is extremely proud of our longstanding innovative partnership with Celebrity Cruises," said John Hankirk, Senior Vice-President of Operations and Charters, Canadian North. "We congratulate Celebrity Cruises on their expansion of their successful 'All Included' program to five new Western Canadian cities and look forward to the upcoming return of our polar bear to sunny Florida skies."

To view complete details on Celebrity Cruises' 2018 'All Included' packages, which include air-inclusive departures from Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa and London, please click here.

Celebrity Cruises 'All Included' packages are now available for booking through travel agents or by calling Celebrity Cruises direct at 1-888-776-1155.

About Canadian North:

Canadian North and its founding companies (Canadian Airlines, Pacific Western Airlines, Transair, Nordair) have proudly served Canada's North with passenger and cargo services for more than 80 years, with scheduled flights to 16 destinations in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, via the southern gateways of Edmonton and Ottawa. Canadian North is also the premier provider of air charter services for large resource sector clients requiring dependable, efficient and economical fly-in/fly-out charter services, as well as charter flights across North America for sports teams, cruise lines and large groups. Canadian North is a subsidiary of the Inuvialuit Development Corporation, representing the Inuvialuit of the Western Arctic.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers' precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 12 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible cruise tour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of five cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111, visit www.celebritycruises.com, or call your travel agent.