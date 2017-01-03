Celeno and Airgain Collaborate to Deliver Smart Antenna Solution for Next Generation Gigabit Wi-Fi Gateways and Set Top Boxes

New Wi-Fi Reference Designs Will Help Deliver High Performance Whole Home Wireless Connectivity

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Celeno Communications, a leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions, and Airgain, Inc. ( NASDAQ : AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, announced today that they have entered into an agreement to collaborate on the delivery of a smart antenna platform based on the Celeno CL2400 802.11ac Wave 2 4x4 radio and its Smart Antenna Steering (SAS) technology. The resultant reference design solution will provide system designers and manufacturers with the blueprints for a smart antenna enabled 4x4 MIMO gigabit gateway design that will form the basis for the next generation of gigabit gateways and set top boxes to be deployed by world leading telecommunications and cable operators.

The collaboration will leverage Airgain's expertise in RF and switched smart antenna design, together with Celeno's CL2400 chipset's proprietary SAS silicon and software technology which enables the CL2400 to dynamically select 4 antenna elements out of an array of up to 16 elements on both transmit and receive. The SAS enabled reference design system will provide multi-modes of operation per RF chain, allowing dynamic diversity set selection for improved immunity to device orientation and mobility, while enhancing system performance in multi-floor and multi-room scenarios.

User experience is becoming a key metric for in-home gateways and wireless sits at the heart of that experience. World-leading telecommunications providers and cable operators are looking for optimized solutions to deliver seamless 4K ultra high definition (UHD) video streaming over Wi-Fi, while providing benchmark connectivity for a variety of wireless devices within the home including smartphones and tablets. Celeno's SAS enabled semiconductor solutions, together with Airgain's smart antenna design and integration expertise, will provide solutions for leading telecom and cable operators to meet the growing demand for reliable and seamless Wi-Fi performance throughout the connected home.

"Having developed this proprietary technology, Celeno is now ready to collaborate with leading antenna vendors," says Lior Weiss, Vice President Marketing and Business Development at Celeno. "Airgain is a natural choice for Celeno as they have the experience and expertise to design antenna arrays that best fit with the technology concept. The resulting reference design solution will enable service providers to deliver best-of-breed radio connectivity while reducing the real estate footprint and costs."

"Service providers are looking for wireless solutions that not only meet the performance metrics but also can physically fit within the shrinking footprint of next generation home gateways and set top boxes. Smart antenna technology is one way to extend the realizable performance of a 4x4 MIMO based system to meet telecom and cable operator high-end performance expectations within a limited space budget," said Jacob Suen, Airgain's Vice President, Worldwide Sales. "Through this collaboration we aim to develop a smart end-to-end solution that will power these next generation high-end gateways and set top boxes, addressing connectivity demands. We are very pleased to further build on our relationship with Celeno, while strengthening Airgain's position in the rapidly growing wireless LAN device market."

About Celeno

Celeno is a leading provider of smart, managed Wi-Fi solutions. Celeno's extensive 802.11ac chip portfolio and ground-breaking software technologies are designed to excel in real life, highly-interfered, dense network scenarios, delivering the level of management, performance, speed, coverage, reliability and superlative user experience demanded by Wi-Fi users. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technology have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world by almost 100 leading service providers worldwide. Founded in 2005 and backed by blue chip investors, Celeno is a well-established company headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with a global presence and offices in the US, EMEA and Asia Pacific. More information at www.celeno.com.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. Our innovative antenna systems open up exciting new possibilities in wireless services requiring high speed throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier grade quality. Our antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise, and residential wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Airgain partners with and supplies the largest blue chip brands in the world, including original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset makers, and global operators. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in San Diego, Cambridge, United Kingdom, Taipei, Taiwan, and Suzhou, China. For more information, visit www.airgain.com.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Airgain and Celeno collaboration resulting in a design solution that will form the basis for the next generation of gigabit gateways and set top boxes to be deployed by world leading telecom and cable operators. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the development of a new smart antenna platform and the box's performance not matching prior test results; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.