Celestica Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS)( NYSE : CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mandeep Chawla as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Chawla has been Celestica's interim CFO since June and was appointed following a search process that included both external and internal candidates. Since joining Celestica in 2010, Mr. Chawla has held progressively senior roles in the organization, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance. Prior to joining Celestica, he held finance positions with MDS Inc, Tyco International, and General Electric. Mr. Chawla holds a Master of Finance degree from Queen's University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA).

"We are delighted to have Mandeep step into the Chief Financial Officer role," said Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. "Mandeep is an exceptional leader who has already been playing a critical role in driving Celestica's strategy as we chart our company's transformation. His depth of understanding of our business and our markets will make him a valuable addition to our executive leadership team."

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our unrivalled customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, semiconductor capital equipment, and smart energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. A leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development -- from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

