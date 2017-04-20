Celestica Announces Election of Directors

SOURCE: Celestica Inc.
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:
