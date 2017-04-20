Celestica Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Celestica Inc. ( NYSE : CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Daniel P. DiMaggio 572,072,714 99.99% 61,369 0.01% William A. Etherington 569,188,593 99.49% 2,945,490 0.51% Thomas S. Gross 572,047,846 99.98% 86,237 0.02% Laurette T. Koellner 569,307,900 99.51% 2,826,183 0.49% Robert A. Mionis 572,075,506 99.99% 58,577 0.01% Joseph M. Natale 571,728,135 99.93% 405,948 0.07% Carol S. Perry 572,070,563 99.99% 63,520 0.01% Tawfiq Popatia 572,073,354 99.99% 60,729 0.01% Eamon J. Ryan 572,066,614 99.99% 67,469 0.01% Michael M. Wilson 571,338,754 99.86% 795,329 0.14%

About Celestica

Celestica is dedicated to delivering end-to-end product lifecycle solutions to drive our customers' success. Through our simplified global operations network and information technology platform, we are solid partners who deliver informed, flexible solutions that enable our customers to succeed in the markets they serve. Committed to providing a truly differentiated customer experience, our agile and adaptive employees share a proud history of demonstrated expertise and creativity that provides our customers with the ability to overcome complex challenges.