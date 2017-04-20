News Room

Celestica Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions, today announced, in accordance with the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Celestica:

Nominee   Votes For   % Votes For   Votes Withheld   % Votes Withheld
 Daniel P. DiMaggio   572,072,714   99.99%   61,369   0.01%
 William A. Etherington   569,188,593   99.49%   2,945,490   0.51%
 Thomas S. Gross   572,047,846   99.98%   86,237   0.02%
 Laurette T. Koellner   569,307,900   99.51%   2,826,183   0.49%
 Robert A. Mionis   572,075,506   99.99%   58,577   0.01%
 Joseph M. Natale   571,728,135   99.93%   405,948   0.07%
 Carol S. Perry   572,070,563   99.99%   63,520   0.01%
 Tawfiq   Popatia   572,073,354   99.99%   60,729   0.01%
 Eamon J. Ryan   572,066,614   99.99%   67,469   0.01%
 Michael M. Wilson   571,338,754   99.86%   795,329   0.14%

