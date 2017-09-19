Celestica Launches Renewed Brand

As part of Celestica's transformation, the company re-energizes brand identity

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) ( NYSE : CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies today announced the launch of its renewed brand, a key milestone in the company's transformational journey. The brand launch heralds an exciting new chapter in Celestica's evolution and represents the company's commitment to delivering bold solutions to its customers that solve challenges, drive innovation and create value.

"For more than 20 years, Celestica has been a trusted partner to our customers, known for delivering reliability and fuelling innovation," said Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. "As our customers have grown and evolved, we have transformed into a company committed to helping them unlock the potential of the future. Our renewed brand reflects the company's focus and vision: 'To imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.' It represents the unrivalled value we offer to our customers, and is unquestionably Celestica."

Celestica's brand is about the power of the partnerships the company creates and the experience it delivers. It is reflected in the company's language and visual identity, as well as in the way Celestica solves, designs, develops and delivers for its customers every day.

Mionis added: "The brand is a result of countless hours of conversations with our customers, partners and our employees. It is a true reflection of what makes Celestica a trusted partner, and why we are built for long-term success."

The strength of the brand is visually signified in the company's new logo that represents the power Celestica brings to the world's most innovative companies.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our unrivalled customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, semiconductor capital equipment, and smart energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. A leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

