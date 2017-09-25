Celestica Recognizes Suppliers with its Total Cost of Ownership Supplier Awards

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Celestica Inc.(TSX: CLS) ( NYSE : CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced the winners of its annual Total Cost of Ownership (TCOO™) Supplier Awards. The awards honour suppliers who provide the best TCOO™ performance to Celestica and support the company's overall business objectives.

Celestica is pleased to congratulate the TCOO™ Supplier Award recipients:

Best A&D Partner Avnet Electronics Marketing Best Design Partner Microsemi Corporation Best Distributor Partner Arrow Electronics, Inc. Best HealthTech Partner MAP Plastics Pte Ltd Best Indirect Procurement Partner EIS Inc Best Industrial Partner STMicroelectronics Best Interconnect Passives and Electromechanical Partner Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. Best IT Partner Microsoft Best Regional TCOO - Americas/ Europe DS Smith Packaging Best Regional TCOO - Asia CymMetrik (Shenzhen) Printing Co., Ltd. Best Renewable Energy Partner Bizlink Technology Best Semiconductor Equipment Partner MEP Technologies Best Semiconductor Partner ON Semiconductor Best Sustainability Partner Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd. Best TCOO Award Molex, LLC. Best Technical Design Solutions Intel Corporation Best Technical Design Solutions TTM Technologies, Inc. Partner for Growth Broadcom Limited

In addition, Celestica would like to recognize the following honourees who made a significant contribution to its supply chain goals:

Best A&D Partner Qualified Metal Fabricators Ltd Best Design Partner Delta Electronics, Inc. Best Distributor Partner Future Electronics Best Distributor Partner WPG South Asia Pte Ltd Best HealthTech Partner Phillips-Medisize Corporation Suzhou Best Indirect Procurement Partner Koh Young Technology Inc Best Industrial Partner Greiner Assistec Best Industrial Partner Luxshare-ICT Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Best Interconnect Passives and Electromechanical Partner Samtec, Inc. Best Regional TCOO - Americas/ Europe Innovative Packaging Solutions Best Regional TCOO - Asia Fagerdala Singapore Pte Ltd Best Renewable Energy Partner Infineon Technologies Best Semiconductor Equipment Partner Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., LTD. Best Semiconductor Partner Texas Instruments Best Sustainability Partner ON Semiconductor Best TCOO Award Loyalty Founder Enterprise Partner for Growth MS Precision Pte Ltd

"We are pleased to recognize this year's TCOO™ award winners and honourees for their exceptional performance and ongoing commitment to our company's strategy," said Paul Blom, Chief Procurement Officer, Celestica. "Ensuring that Celestica has the best people, tools and partners across the entire supply chain is critical to our success in delivering innovative supply chain solutions to our customers, and I would like to thank all of the winners and honourees for their support throughout 2016."

Celestica's Supplier Awards program celebrates the achievements of the top performers in Celestica's global network of over 4,000 suppliers. Celestica's awards recognize the best suppliers for their performance in the areas of cost, quality, delivery, flexibility, innovation and the delivery of advanced and enabling technologies.

