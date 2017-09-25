News Room

Celestica Recognizes Suppliers with its Total Cost of Ownership Supplier Awards

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Celestica Inc.(TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced the winners of its annual Total Cost of Ownership (TCOO™) Supplier Awards. The awards honour suppliers who provide the best TCOO™ performance to Celestica and support the company's overall business objectives.

Celestica is pleased to congratulate the TCOO™ Supplier Award recipients:

    
Best A&D Partner  Avnet Electronics Marketing
Best Design Partner  Microsemi Corporation
Best Distributor Partner  Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Best HealthTech Partner  MAP Plastics Pte Ltd
Best Indirect Procurement Partner  EIS Inc
Best Industrial Partner  STMicroelectronics
Best Interconnect Passives and Electromechanical Partner  Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.
Best IT Partner  Microsoft
Best Regional TCOO - Americas/ Europe  DS Smith Packaging
Best Regional TCOO - Asia  CymMetrik (Shenzhen) Printing Co., Ltd.
Best Renewable Energy Partner  Bizlink Technology
Best Semiconductor Equipment Partner  MEP Technologies
Best Semiconductor Partner  ON Semiconductor
Best Sustainability Partner  Gold Circuit Electronics Ltd.
Best TCOO Award  Molex, LLC.
Best Technical Design Solutions  Intel Corporation
Best Technical Design Solutions  TTM Technologies, Inc.
Partner for Growth  Broadcom Limited
   

In addition, Celestica would like to recognize the following honourees who made a significant contribution to its supply chain goals:

   
Best A&D Partner  Qualified Metal Fabricators Ltd
Best Design Partner  Delta Electronics, Inc.
Best Distributor Partner  Future Electronics
Best Distributor Partner  WPG South Asia Pte Ltd
Best HealthTech Partner  Phillips-Medisize Corporation Suzhou
Best Indirect Procurement Partner  Koh Young Technology Inc
Best Industrial Partner  Greiner Assistec
Best Industrial Partner  Luxshare-ICT Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
Best Interconnect Passives and Electromechanical Partner  Samtec, Inc.
Best Regional TCOO - Americas/ Europe  Innovative Packaging Solutions
Best Regional TCOO - Asia  Fagerdala Singapore Pte Ltd
Best Renewable Energy Partner  Infineon Technologies
Best Semiconductor Equipment Partner  Hangzhou Dahe Thermo-Magnetics Co., LTD.
Best Semiconductor Partner  Texas Instruments
Best Sustainability Partner  ON Semiconductor
Best TCOO Award  Loyalty Founder Enterprise
Partner for Growth  MS Precision Pte Ltd
   

"We are pleased to recognize this year's TCOO™ award winners and honourees for their exceptional performance and ongoing commitment to our company's strategy," said Paul Blom, Chief Procurement Officer, Celestica. "Ensuring that Celestica has the best people, tools and partners across the entire supply chain is critical to our success in delivering innovative supply chain solutions to our customers, and I would like to thank all of the winners and honourees for their support throughout 2016."

Celestica's Supplier Awards program celebrates the achievements of the top performers in Celestica's global network of over 4,000 suppliers. Celestica's awards recognize the best suppliers for their performance in the areas of cost, quality, delivery, flexibility, innovation and the delivery of advanced and enabling technologies.

About Celestica
Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our unrivalled customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, healthtech, industrial, semiconductor capital equipment, and smart energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. A leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development -- from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

For more information, visit http://www.celestica.com/home or follow us on Twitter at @Celestica_Inc.

