Celestica Unveils New Silicon Valley Customer Experience Center

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Celestica Inc. ( NYSE : CLS) (TSX: CLS), a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end product lifecycle solutions, today announced the opening of its Silicon Valley Customer Experience Center.

Celestica's Customer Experience Center showcases the company's world-class capabilities and hardware solutions that enable its customers' success. Celestica prides itself on its deep market expertise and technical knowledge. And at this center, customers can access a collaborative team of engineers, designers, and market experts to help solve their most complex problems.

"With the new Customer Experience Center, we are elevating Celestica's commitment to our customers, in one of the innovation capitals of the world -- Silicon Valley," said Rob Mionis, President and CEO of Celestica. "In this space, we will work shoulder to shoulder with our customers to find bold solutions to their toughest challenges."

The Customer Experience Center is centrally located in Santa Clara, CA.

