Cell Therapy -- Achieving Success on the Road to Commercialization, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - During an informative session on Wednesday, April 5, 2016, industry experts from Fisher BioServices, Kristen Franklin, Client Services Manager and Amy Hendricks, Project Manager will review some of the key components to consider when developing a strategy to minimize risk, manage cost, and ultimately deliver a product to market.

The success of developing a cellular therapy rests on the ability to deliver a viable, potent product. This positive end-result is directly attributable to the strategy in place and the supporting processes. A reliable cell therapy development strategy is imperative to ensuring your therapeutic materials remain viable from the point of collection, through manufacture, to the final clinical site delivery.

Key Learning Objectives:

Minimizing variability using collection and administration kits and SOPs

Understanding the importance of validating process and qualifying equipment as well as data collection early and throughout Study/Phase 1 to commercial

Leveraging data to maintain cell integrity, improve process, reduce risk, analyze and strengthen weak points

Maintaining chain of custody and real time communications

Understanding the importance of tracking and monitoring to ensure the right patient receives the right material at the right time

Considering scalability from Day 1

For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: Cell Therapy - Achieving Success on the Road to Commercialization

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global Life Sciences community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical & biotech companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/16/11G133366/Images/FS_FisherBioservicesLogo_jpg-c38c171e22a29358b262fb8c868c1c82.jpg