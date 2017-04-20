Cellcontrol Hits the One Billion Mile Mark Protecting Drivers From Mobile Distractions

Report Reveals Cellcontrol Technology Blocked over 100 Million Texts and Apps from Drivers' Cell Phones

BATON ROUGE, LA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Cellcontrol, the technology that prevents distracted driving, is announcing as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, its latest distracted driving report. The report reveals that its award-winning technology has hit an important milestone: protecting drivers from distraction behind the wheel for more than 1 billion miles traveled. Furthermore, Cellcontrol customers have also been protected from trying to access over 100 million apps, texts and iMessages. While protecting both iPhone and Android users from mobile distractions, the system has also provided driver coaching for those billion miles traveled.

"Our statistics tell a very plain truth, there is already a technology cure to distracted driving that exists in the market today for all phone platforms and mobile carriers, and it's protected families and Fortune 500 companies alike on more than 1 billion miles driven -- that's a billion miles without a single accident caused by a mobile device," said Cellcontrol CEO Robert Guba. "Also, many states have bans on distracted driving, so we're not only saving lives but keeping users from costly fines," Guba said.

Latest Statistics and Resources

Based on most recent numbers from distraction.gov, over 434,000 were either injured or killed as a result of distracted driving.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the U.S. (Centers for Disease Control)

10% of all drivers 15-19 yrs involved in fatal crashes were reported to be distracted at the time of the crash. (NHTSA)

At any given daylight moment across America, approximately 660,000 drivers are using cell phones or manipulating electronic devices while driving, a number that has held steady since 2010. (NOPUS)

Cellcontrol has protected customers across the globe from mobile distractions behind the wheel on more than 460 million miles traveled, blocking over 40 million texts and apps.

A 2012 and 2014 CES Innovation Award winner, Cellcontrol's safe driving platform is the only enforceable distracted driving solution available for the iPhone, and also works on Android and other device platforms. Cellcontrol's DriveID knows where the driver's phone is in the vehicle, and once the vehicle is in motion, DriveID applies a user-customized distracted driving prevention policy. The device is solar powered and simply affixes to the windshield of a vehicle, under the rear view mirror. Out of the box, DriveID comes preprogramed to stop all mobile distractions, including texts, emails, games, social media apps, etc. However, users can customize which applications and phone numbers they want to allow through the system; they can choose to block the entire vehicle or just the driver's seat zone. And users only need one device per vehicle and there are no additional fees after purchase.

Parents and fleet managers using Cellcontrol technology, alike, can also get valuable reports on driver behavior, including excessive speed, hard braking, device tampering, and also driving route reports at the end of each trip. "We created Cellcontrol because we wanted to save lives and prevent accidents," said Guba. "But we also want to help parents and fleet managers foster positive driving behaviors, and that's what these reports are designed to do," Guba said.

For more information on Cellcontrol, visit www.cellcontrol.com, or contact Jesse Hoggard at jhoggard@cellcontrol.com.