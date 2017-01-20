CellStop Announces Change of Directors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - CellStop Systems Inc. ("CellStop" or the "Company") (NEX:KNO.H) announces the appointment of Mr. Brian Tingle to the Board of Directors, filling the casual vacancy created by the resignation of Virginia Olnick.

Mr. Tingle, a BCom (finance) graduate from the University of British Columbia, brings 20 years of experience in the resource and technology venture capital markets, and has served on the boards and advisory boards of numerous private and public companies. He currently sits on the board of Versus Systems Inc.

The Company wishes to thank Virginia for her services and continued support over the years and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

The board of directors of CellStop is now comprised of Michelle Gahagan, Michael Curtis and Brian Tingle.

