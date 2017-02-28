CEMATRIX Corporation Announces Agreements to Develop Regional Cellular Concrete Markets With Lafarge Canada Inc.

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX VENTURE:CVX) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "CEMATRIX") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. has entered into agreements directed at developing regional markets for CEMATRIX cellular concrete through Lafarge Canada Inc. ("Lafarge").

"These new five year agreements between Lafarge and CEMATRIX are focused on locating equipment in a specific regional market, where Lafarge has a physical presence, including a sales force. Mainly where CEMATRIX has no physical presence," stated Mr. Kendrick, President and CEO of CEMATRIX. "The plan is facilitated by Lafarge leasing a ready mix supplied CEMATRIX processing unit and ancillary equipment from CEMATRIX and CEMATRIX providing experienced staff for each of the projects sold in the respective region."

"Once the equipment is in place, both Lafarge and CEMATRIX have committed to focus their joint resources on the development of this new regional market for cellular concrete. Sales from this new market focus will take time to develop, as will sales from the previously announced joint marketing agreement that is focused on larger cement supplied projects on a national basis."

"A critical factor to both parties, is that CEMATRIX has already successfully placed cellular concrete in several key projects in the initial region selected, so it is anticipated that the development of the market in this region will take much less time, than when CEMATRIX first introduced its products in Alberta. More importantly for CEMATRIX and Lafarge, is that the success of this venture will lead to the joint development of other regional cellular concrete markets across Canada."

"It's important to note that there is no technology transfer under either of the agreements. The focus of both parties is to increase the sales of Lafarge cement and ready mix products, by increasing sales of CEMATRIX cellular concrete across the country."

CEMATRIX is an Alberta corporation with its head offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations. This unique cement based material with superior thermal protection delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information: This news release contains certain information that is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", expect", "would' or other similar words). Forward looking statements in this document are intended to provide CEMATRIX security holders and potential investors with information regarding CEMATRIX and its subsidiaries' future financial and operations plans and outlook. All forward looking statements reflect CEMATRIX's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information. CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made and the risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer the CEMATRIX's Management Discussion and Analysis dated November 23, 2016 under CEMATRIX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and other reports filed by CEMATRIX with Canadian securities regulators.