CEMATRIX Corporation Announces New Contracts

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX VENTURE:CVX) (the "Corporation" or "CEMATRIX") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (the "Company") has received new contracts/purchase orders for $1.2 million, bringing this year's total to $9.1 million.

"These new contracts/purchase orders are for infrastructure projects across Canada," stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. "Many of these projects are small to mid-sized in nature. The increase in the number of these types of projects reflect the continued growth in the engineering and market acceptance for CEMATRIX's cellular concrete and this is reflected in growth of CEMATRIX's sales pipeline, as well."

CEMATRIX is an Alberta corporation with its head offices in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations. This unique cement based material with superior thermal protection, delivers a cost-effective, innovative solution to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets.

