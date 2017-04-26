Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) ( NYSE : CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2017 each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 3, 2017 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent Susan F. Dabarno 538,584,625 87.83 74,626,583 12.17 Patrick D. Daniel 537,895,307 87.72 75,316,195 12.28 Ian W. Delaney 536,731,302 87.53 76,478,235 12.47 Brian C. Ferguson 536,650,354 87.51 76,560,854 12.49 Steven F. Leer 536,895,053 87.55 76,316,155 12.45 Richard J. Marcogliese 538,133,532 87.76 75,076,004 12.24 Claude Mongeau 538,594,552 87.83 74,616,656 12.17 Charles M. Rampacek 534,832,174 87.22 78,379,033 12.78 Colin Taylor 538,053,072 87.74 75,156,758 12.26 Wayne G. Thomson 536,784,027 87.54 76,427,181 12.46 Rhonda I. Zygocki 539,278,454 87.94 73,933,081 12.06

Cenovus welcomes Susan F. Dabarno as a new member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Dabarno is a director of Manulife Financial Corporation and has extensive wealth management and financial expertise. Ms. Dabarno spent seven years with Richardson Partners Financial Limited, an independent wealth management services firm, serving as President and Chief Executive Officer and then as Executive Chair during her tenure. Prior to joining Richardson Partners Financial Limited, Ms. Dabarno was President and Chief Operating Officer at Merrill Lynch Canada Inc.

Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Michael A. Grandin and Valerie A. A. Nielsen, who have retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Grandin served as Chair of the Board and Ms. Nielsen as a Director since Cenovus's inception in 2009.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil company. It is committed to applying fresh, progressive thinking to safely and responsibly unlock energy resources the world needs. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE, and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

