Cenovus Energy Inc.

April 26, 2017 19:48 ET

Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2017 each of the 11 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 3, 2017 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee  Votes for  Votes withheld
   Number  Percent  Number  Percent
Susan F. Dabarno   538,584,625     87.83     74,626,583     12.17  
Patrick D. Daniel   537,895,307     87.72     75,316,195     12.28  
Ian W. Delaney   536,731,302     87.53     76,478,235     12.47  
Brian C. Ferguson   536,650,354     87.51     76,560,854     12.49  
Steven F. Leer   536,895,053     87.55     76,316,155     12.45  
Richard J. Marcogliese   538,133,532     87.76     75,076,004     12.24  
Claude Mongeau   538,594,552     87.83     74,616,656     12.17  
Charles M. Rampacek   534,832,174     87.22     78,379,033     12.78  
Colin Taylor   538,053,072     87.74     75,156,758     12.26  
Wayne G. Thomson   536,784,027     87.54     76,427,181     12.46  
Rhonda I. Zygocki   539,278,454     87.94     73,933,081     12.06  

Cenovus welcomes Susan F. Dabarno as a new member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Dabarno is a director of Manulife Financial Corporation and has extensive wealth management and financial expertise. Ms. Dabarno spent seven years with Richardson Partners Financial Limited, an independent wealth management services firm, serving as President and Chief Executive Officer and then as Executive Chair during her tenure. Prior to joining Richardson Partners Financial Limited, Ms. Dabarno was President and Chief Operating Officer at Merrill Lynch Canada Inc.

Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Michael A. Grandin and Valerie A. A. Nielsen, who have retired from the Board of Directors. Mr. Grandin served as Chair of the Board and Ms. Nielsen as a Director since Cenovus's inception in 2009.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil company. It is committed to applying fresh, progressive thinking to safely and responsibly unlock energy resources the world needs. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE, and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

