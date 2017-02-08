Centage Corporation Closes Third Consecutive Year of Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Budgeting Software Company Increases Headcount and Expands into New Office Space

NATICK, MA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Enjoying a third consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth, Centage Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based budgeting and forecasting software for small and medium-sized businesses, closed out 2016 with a 40 percent increase in headcount and expanded into new office space. Rapid adoption fueled more than 2,000 new users to implement Centage's Budget Maestro software to streamline and automate their budgeting, forecasting and reporting process.

"Financial professionals are looking for ways to improve their traditional budgeting and forecasting processes, which is evident in the sustained growth we experienced in 2016," said Barry Clapp, president and chief executive officer, Centage Corporation. "The adoption of our cloud edition of Budget Maestro has exceeded our expectations-and we expect this to continue into 2017 and beyond. By growing our organization with talented individuals, we will further extend the value of Budget Maestro for our customers by continually adding new budgeting and analytics functionality to our solution set."

CFOs and their teams of finance professionals continue to face dynamic market conditions that require better financial insight and increased internal collaboration. Budget Maestro customers take advantage of accounting rules and financial logic built into the system to automate budget model creation maintenance for revenue, cost, and capacity planning, while receiving streamlined analysis of the impact of any potential decision through intuitive reporting and dashboards.

"Without the current capabilities of Budget Maestro, I would not have been confident enough to put forth a budget process and seven-year planning timeline. I rely on the solutions so much and have the utmost confidence in their capabilities to help us meet our planning deadlines while also delivering accurate, quality information to our end users," said Michael Dei, planning and budget director, financial operations, Houston Baptist University. "Without Budget Maestro, our team would still be at the stage of trying to create a process to handle our annual budget and planning approvals instead of actively preparing for the future."

The company's commitment to addressing customer requirements continued to fuel growth and momentum which was underscored by multiple industry awards in 2016 including:

Recognition by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest growing private companies;

Honored with "Gold" status in the 2016 Golden Bridge Awards® for "Company of the Year";

Named a Silver Stevie® Award Winner in the computer software category for "Company of the Year" by the 14th Annual American Business Awards.

About Centage

Budget Maestro® by Centage is an easy-to-use, scalable, automated budgeting and forecasting application. It is designed for small to mid-market companies and automates many of the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets to generate accurate budgets and forecasts. It features built-in financial and business logic that allows users to create and update their budgets and forecasts, and never worry about formulas, functions, links or any custom programming. It is the only solution in the market that offers synchronized P&L, balance sheet and cash flow reporting that generates automatically and updates seamlessly. Budget Maestro serves more than 9,000 users worldwide. Visit us at Centage.com, follow us on Twitter or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights on budgeting and forecasting strategies.

