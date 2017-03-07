Customer support team honored for dedication and responsiveness to Budget Maestro users

NATICK, MA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Centage Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based budgeting and forecasting software for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the company's customer support team has been recognized by the 2017 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service as the bronze winner for Customer Service Department of the Year.

An international competition now in its eleventh year, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The 2017 competition yielded more than 2,300 nominations and Centage was one of just 20 finalists in the category of "Customer Service Department of the Year Computer Software -- organizations up to 100 employees." Already recognized across the industry for its steadfast commitment to customer success, the Centage customer support team was honored for its dedication, responsiveness and commitment to providing industry-leading service and support to Budget Maestro users.

"Our support team is great. They are dedicated to fully solving any issue that comes their way. They employ state of the art processes to diagnose issues and they apply Knowledge Base articles to ensure that our answers are consistent. We have strong Help built within our system and we maintain a Customer Portal for folks to find and share use case answers. For busy finance and accounting professionals who rely on our Budget Maestro software to generate mission-critical budgeting and forecasting information, our team's commitment to responsiveness is invaluable," noted Barry Clapp, president and chief executive officer of Centage. "We work hard each day on ensuring and improving customer success, and I am thrilled that our hard-working support team has been recognized for their tireless contributions."

About Centage

Budget Maestro® by Centage is an easy-to-use, scalable, automated budgeting and forecasting application. It is designed for small to mid-market companies and automates many of the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets to generate accurate budgets and forecasts. It features built-in financial and business logic that allows users to create and update their budgets and forecasts, and never worry about formulas, functions, links or any custom programming. It is the only solution in the market that offers synchronized P&L, balance sheet and cash flow reporting that generates automatically and updates seamlessly. Budget Maestro serves more than 9,000 users worldwide. Visit us at Centage.com, follow us on Twitter or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights on budgeting and forecasting strategies.

Centage and Budget Maestro are registered trademarks of Centage.

