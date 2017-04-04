Centage Corporation Schedules First Annual Budget Maestro User Conference in Boston

Two-day event brings together more than 200 senior financial professionals from around the country

NATICK, MA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Centage Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based budgeting and forecasting software for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it will hold its first annual Budget Maestro User Conference May 18-19th at the Hotel Marlowe in Cambridge, Mass. Over the course of the two-day event an expected 200 users from around the country will come together to network with peers, learn best practices in financial planning and engage directly with company executives and product managers to help define the future direction of their flagship product, Budget Maestro.

What: First Annual Budget Maestro User Conference

When: Thursday, May 18th and Friday, May 19th

Where: Hotel Marlowe, Cambridge, MA

Why: The first annual event has been designed at the request of our users to bring together the Budget Maestro community to share ideas, present best practices and offer suggestions for product enhancements to better support the ongoing needs of financial professionals. Product managers will demonstrate the latest version of Budget Maestro, along with the solution's robust reporting capabilities, in sessions designed to educate users on the breadth and depth of the product features. Attendees will have numerous opportunities to network and share their success stories among peers. The Centage executive team will also be on hand to share their vision for the company and the future of Budget Maestro.

About Centage

Budget Maestro® by Centage is an easy-to-use, scalable, automated budgeting and forecasting application. It is designed for small to mid-market companies and automates many of the time-consuming and error-prone activities associated with using spreadsheets to generate accurate budgets and forecasts. It features built-in financial and business logic that allows users to create and update their budgets and forecasts and never worry about formulas, functions, links or any custom programming. It is the only solution in the market that offers synchronized P&L, balance sheet and cash flow reporting that generates automatically and updates seamlessly. Budget Maestro serves more than 9,000 users worldwide. Visit us at Centage.com, follow us on Twitter or visit the Centage Blog for the latest insights on budgeting and forecasting strategies.

