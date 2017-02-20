Centamin 2016 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

PERTH, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") ( LSE : CEY) (TSX: CEE) announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting, including a management information circular, and the publication of its 2016 Annual Report and Accounts. Centamin advises that the Notice of Annual General Meeting has been mailed to the registered shareholders of the Company.

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (UK time) on Tuesday 21 March 2017 at the Royal Yacht, Weighbridge, St Helier, Jersey, Channel Islands, JE2 3NF.

Registered shareholders have also been sent a Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting.

Copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and the 2016 Annual Report and Accounts are also available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.

The information required in accordance with DTR 6.3.5 was published by the Company in its annual results release on 1 February 2017 and a copy of the announcement is also available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.