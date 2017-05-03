Centamin plc Results for the First Quarter and Three Months Ended 31 March 2017

SOURCE: Centamin plc
May 03, 2017 02:00 ET
PERTH, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - Centamin plc (LSE: CEY) (TSX: CEE)
LSE:CEY, TSX:CEE
Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company")
(LSE:CEY, TSX:CEE)
Centamin plc ("Centamin", the "Group" or "the Company") is pleased to announce its results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017.
Q1 2017 Operational Highlights (1),(2)
Please follow link to view full results
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9678D_-2017-5-2.pdf
This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange
Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds