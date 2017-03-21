News Room

Centamin PLC: Results of the Annual General Meeting

Centamin plc ("Centamin" or the "Company")
(LSE:CEY, TSX:CEE)

Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Centamin wishes to advise the results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at the Royal Yacht, Weighbridge, St Helier, Jersey, on Tuesday 21 March 2017 at 10.00am (UK time). The results of each of the resolutions are set out below:

    VOTES
FOR		   %   VOTES
AGAINST		   %   VOTES
WITHHELD1
Ordinary Resolution 1
Annual accounts, strategic and directors' report and auditor's report		   712,805,844   89.86   79,833,480   10.06   608,720
Ordinary Resolution 2
Declaration of a final dividend		   792,447,050   99.90   726,139   0.09   74,857
Ordinary Resolution 3.1
Approval of the remuneration report		   606,171,125   76.42   186,206,250   23.47   870,666
Ordinary Resolution 3.2
Approval of the remuneration policy		   774,144,510   97.59   18,755,959   2.36   347,571
Ordinary Resolution 4.1
Re-election of Mr Josef El-Raghy		   775,234,240   98.15   14,081,411   1.78   569,173
Ordinary Resolution 4.2
Re-election of Mr Andrew Pardey		   784,880,601   99.37   4,915,691   0.62   88,533
Ordinary Resolution 4.3
Re-election of Mr Gordon Edward Haslam		   476,614,608   60.34   313,181,683   39.65   88.533
Ordinary Resolution 4.4
Re-election of Mr Trevor Schultz		   271,492,949   34.38   507,617,383   64.29   10,521,151
Ordinary Resolution 4.5
Re-election of Mr Mark Arnesen		   616,784,887   78.09   172,995,991   21.90   103,947
Ordinary Resolution 4.6
Re-election of Mr Mark Bankes		   788,282,340   99.80   1,498,538   0.19   103,947
Ordinary Resolution 5.1
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Auditor)		   792,988,653   99.97   50,848   0.01   208,543
Ordinary Resolution 5.2
Authorise the directors to agree the auditor's remuneration		   791,538,162   99.78   1,562,074   0.20   147,807
Ordinary Resolution 6
Authority to allot relevant securities		   757,924,996   95.95   31,823,927   4.03   135,827
Special Resolution 7.1
Disapplication of pre-emption rights		   778,704,394   98.58   11,025,137   1.40   155,294
Special Resolution 7.2
Further disapplication of pre-emption rights		   772,833,968   97.84   16,882,562   2.14   168,294
Special Resolution 8
Market purchase of ordinary shares		   790,924,579   99.72   636,202   0.08   1,581,633

1 A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

Please see the associated PDF to view the announcement in full

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0912A_1-2017-3-21.pdf

