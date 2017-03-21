Centamin PLC: Results of the Annual General Meeting

PERTH, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Centamin PLC ( LSE : CEY) (TSX: CEE)

For immediate release 21 March 2017

Centamin plc ("Centamin" or the "Company")

(LSE:CEY, TSX:CEE)

(LSE:CEY, TSX:CEE)

Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Centamin wishes to advise the results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at the Royal Yacht, Weighbridge, St Helier, Jersey, on Tuesday 21 March 2017 at 10.00am (UK time). The results of each of the resolutions are set out below:

VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

WITHHELD1 Ordinary Resolution 1

Annual accounts, strategic and directors' report and auditor's report 712,805,844 89.86 79,833,480 10.06 608,720 Ordinary Resolution 2

Declaration of a final dividend 792,447,050 99.90 726,139 0.09 74,857 Ordinary Resolution 3.1

Approval of the remuneration report 606,171,125 76.42 186,206,250 23.47 870,666 Ordinary Resolution 3.2

Approval of the remuneration policy 774,144,510 97.59 18,755,959 2.36 347,571 Ordinary Resolution 4.1

Re-election of Mr Josef El-Raghy 775,234,240 98.15 14,081,411 1.78 569,173 Ordinary Resolution 4.2

Re-election of Mr Andrew Pardey 784,880,601 99.37 4,915,691 0.62 88,533 Ordinary Resolution 4.3

Re-election of Mr Gordon Edward Haslam 476,614,608 60.34 313,181,683 39.65 88.533 Ordinary Resolution 4.4

Re-election of Mr Trevor Schultz 271,492,949 34.38 507,617,383 64.29 10,521,151 Ordinary Resolution 4.5

Re-election of Mr Mark Arnesen 616,784,887 78.09 172,995,991 21.90 103,947 Ordinary Resolution 4.6

Re-election of Mr Mark Bankes 788,282,340 99.80 1,498,538 0.19 103,947 Ordinary Resolution 5.1

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Auditor) 792,988,653 99.97 50,848 0.01 208,543 Ordinary Resolution 5.2

Authorise the directors to agree the auditor's remuneration 791,538,162 99.78 1,562,074 0.20 147,807 Ordinary Resolution 6

Authority to allot relevant securities 757,924,996 95.95 31,823,927 4.03 135,827 Special Resolution 7.1

Disapplication of pre-emption rights 778,704,394 98.58 11,025,137 1.40 155,294 Special Resolution 7.2

Further disapplication of pre-emption rights 772,833,968 97.84 16,882,562 2.14 168,294 Special Resolution 8

Market purchase of ordinary shares 790,924,579 99.72 636,202 0.08 1,581,633

1 A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

