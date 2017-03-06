Centauri Health Solutions Announces 12th Consecutive HEDIS Certification

HEDIS Precise Certified Engine Supports HEDIS Submission and Quality Program Reporting

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Centauri Health Solutions, Inc. ®, a provider of risk adjustment and quality healthcare solutions, continues market leadership with certification of HEDIS® (Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set) Precise by the National Committee of Quality Assurance (NCQA) for 72 HEDIS measures and systematic sampling for 2017 reporting.

The NCQA seal is a widely recognized seal of quality for consumer and employers. HEDIS is used by more than 90 percent of America's health plans to measure performance on important dimensions of care and service.

"We continue to deliver rapid and accurate measure results needed to report and submit HEDIS data, as well as custom measure results," said Centauri's CEO Adam Miller. "We understand that our clients seek a flexible partner who has the expertise necessary to reveal targeted care gap management opportunities."

The Centauri Ascent® Quality Suite of solutions is designed for complete HEDIS data management and reporting, as well as proactive identification of care gaps to improve overall quality of care. It includes the following three essential tools:

Data Management and Report Solution (HEDIS® Precise) - Reviews millions of claims quickly and accurately, allows multiple views into the data and population with drillable and customizable robust reports and provides audit support for all members and measures.

HEDIS Chart Management Solution (ChartNet℠) - Easy-to-use web-based chart review tool, offers integrated chart scanning, annotation and note taking, with built-in chart requests sent directly to providers from the tool.

Quality Improvement Management Solution (Care Gap Finder℠) - Proactively identifies gaps in care throughout the year, providing actionable data for quality improvement activities. Featuring flexible scheduling of reports based on client need, it tracks and trends results over time, including provider-level profile reports comparing results to peers and to prior performance.

"Our end-to-end, web-based HEDIS solution supports key quality program goals, tracking and trending clinical quality measures, identifying opportunities for closing care gaps, supporting care management and provider performance strategies and improving HEDIS project management," explained Vice President of Quality for Centauri Melanie Richey. "Annual measure certification demonstrates our commitment to providing a high quality HEDIS solution to our clients."

The HEDIS certification follows Centauri's February 7 announcement of the acquisition of Human Arc, a move that increases services to the firm's Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and hospital clients. Cleveland-based Human Arc is a national leader in reimbursement and revenue enhancement solutions serving hospitals, health systems and health plans in more than 40 states.

The integration of Human Arc brings a host of complementary services and creates new opportunities for technology to improve outcomes for the most vulnerable populations within the health system. Linking Centauri's software and technology innovation with Human Arc's commitment to compassionate outreach and service positions Centauri for future changes in government-sponsored healthcare programs and provides "the skill, people, and technology to address the opportunity with agility," Miller added.

About Centauri Health Solutions

Centauri Health Solutions focuses on revealing care opportunities through its suite of products and services. Delivering data-driven services, through private cloud-based software solutions, the firm provides comprehensive data management designed specifically for risk adjustment and quality-based revenue programs, in addition to enrollment and eligibility solutions under the newly acquired Human Arc brand. Centauri improves member outcomes and financial performance for health plans, hospitals and at-risk providers by supporting initiatives in health care enrollment, risk adjustment, RADV risk mitigation, HEDIS and Star Ratings. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Centauri Health Solutions also has offices in Cleveland, Ohio, Nashville, Tenn., and Orlando, Fla. For more information, visit www.centaurihs.com.