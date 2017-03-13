The Centenaire arena in Mont-Joli to be expanded and renovated thanks to joint funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec

MONT-JOLI, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec recognize the importance of having good recreational infrastructure that promotes healthy lifestyles, creates inclusive communities and contributes to a high quality of living. Thanks to joint funding from the two governments, the City of Mont-Joli will benefit from a renovated sports facility that will enhance residents' quality of life, while promoting sports and supporting sustainable prosperity for the municipality.

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, along with Jean D'Amour, Minister responsible for Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Families, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, announced investments of more than $2.68 million from each government for the renovation of this arena. The financial aid was allocated under the sport and recreational infrastructure component of the New Building Canada Fund (Canada-Québec) - Small Communities Fund. The City of Mont-Joli will provide the balance of the cost, for a total investment of more than $8.05 million.

The project consists of renovating of the existing Centenaire arena. Work involves integrating new public spaces, developing new change rooms and storage areas for sports equipment, and replacing the boards around the rink. Additionally, the project involves renovating the arena's technical systems and expanding the building's west end to create a new space for the recreation department.

Once renovated, the Centre will be able to continue promoting healthy lifestyles for residents of Mont-Joli and surrounding municipalities while serving as a gathering spot for the community.

"Sports infrastructure helps keep our communities healthy. In addition to helping residents maintain a healthy lifestyle, renovating the Sports Centre will bring people together and contribute to the development of Mont-Joli for generations to come. Our government is proud to be making investments that improve the quality of people's lives, while promoting economic prosperity and creating well-paying jobs for the middle class."

Rémi Massé, Member of Parliament for Avignon-La Mitis-Matane-Matapédia, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"By supporting renovation and rehabilitation projects such as this one, we are demonstrating our desire to make safe and accessible facilities available to local residents, and to help municipalities ensure the long term quality of their infrastructure. In addition to benefiting athletes in physical education programs, this project in the City of Mont-Joli will also enable Bas-Saint-Laurent residents to engage in sports and physical activities, thus promoting the adoption of active lifestyles."

Jean D'Amour, Minister responsible for Maritime Affairs and Minister responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent region, on behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Families, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister responsible for the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine region

"This commitment from the governments of Quebec and Canada marks the importance of sport and recreation services in our community. Hundreds of young minor hockey and figure skating athletes attend the Centenaire arena every week, not to mention the school hockey league, which is booming at the École du Mistral. This support will greatly contribute to the development of our sports programs. I would like to thank all those involved in the realization of this major project for the development of Mont-Joli"

Danielle Doyer, Mayor of Mont-Joli

