The Center for Canine Welfare Selects Validus as Exclusive Verification Provider for 'Canine Care Certified'

CASTLE ROCK, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Validus, a subsidiary of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) ( OTCQB : WFCF), today announced that it has been chosen as the exclusive provider of third-party, onsite verifications for Canine Care Certified.

Canine Care Certified is a voluntary program that sets rigorous, science-based standards for dog breeders. This non-profit program -- the only one of its kind in the industry -- addresses both the physical needs as well as the behavioral well-being of dogs raised by breeders. The program's Standards of Care are the result of extensive research and pilot testing by Purdue University's Center for Animal Welfare Science in response to a request from responsible breeders seeking to differentiate themselves from non-certified breeders.

"We are honored to have Validus selected as the exclusive certifier for the Canine Care Certified Standard," said Leann Saunders, President of Where Food Comes From, Inc. "We have been providing third-party animal welfare auditing services for more than 15 years, and are excited about furthering the adoption of this new standard. With 340 breeds of dogs and thousands of breeders throughout the United States, we think the potential for steady growth in the number of breeders seeking certification under this well-written new standard is very high."

The American Pet Products Association reports that of the estimated 78 million dogs in the United States, 34%, or more than 26 million, are purchased from breeders.

"Canine Care Certified goes above and beyond currently available canine welfare programs. The program sets forth rigorous standards in areas such as nutrition, veterinary care, housing, handling, enrichment and exercise," said Dr. Candace Croney, director of Purdue's Center for Animal Welfare Science. "Consumers have the right to expect, when they choose a dog or puppy raised by a breeder, that not only were the basic necessities met, but also that the dogs' comprehensive physical, social and behavioral needs were attended to from the beginning."

To learn more about Canine Care Certification, please visit caninecarecertified.org

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, breeders, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company's predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership; the potential for growth in Canine Care Certified customers; and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company's products and services on the marketplace are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company's business, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov.