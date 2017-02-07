Center for Learning in Practice Announces Advisory Council Members

Advisors Collaborate to Host Action for Teachers of Refugees Event

RENSSELAERVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Eight leaders in learning design have signed on to the Carey Institute for Global Good's advisory council for the Center for Learning in Practice. These advisors include: learning ecosystems expert Dr. Cathy Casserly; knowledge management author, Nancy Dixon; Sarah Dryden-Peterson, associate professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Education; education technology consultant, Barbara Hockstader; knowledge management consultant, Lucie Lamoureux; 32-year public education veteran Colleen McDonald; Dr. Mary Mendenhall, chair of the international Teachers in Crisis Contexts Working Group and assistant professor at the Teachers College, Columbia University; and Nancy White of Full Circle Associates.

The advisory council has played an active role designing the Center for Learning in Practice's upcoming Action for Teachers of Refugees event, a global online conversation to take place March 14 through 16, 2017 at learning.careyinstitute.org.

"Each member of the advisory committee brings deep expertise and passion to help us meet our objectives," said Center for Learning in Practice Director, Diana Woolis. "Every one of them has been unstinting in helping us take action in this first phase of our work."

"Every child in the world has a right to a quality education. We intend to ensure that the impact of interrupted education due to displacement is minimized," said Carey Institute President and CEO, Gareth Crawford. "Action for Teachers of Refugees will bring together stakeholders from around the world to explore in depth the particular drivers and inhibitors for what the Center for Learning in Practice defines as sustainable learning, to deliver the best possible outcomes for refugee children."

Action for Teachers of Refugees is co-sponsored by Teachers College, Columbia University and the Teachers in Crisis Contexts Working Group.

More information about the advisory council and the Action for Teachers of Refugees event is available at careyinstitute.org and learning.careyinstitute.org.

The Carey Institute for Global Good is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2012 by Wm. P. Carey and is dedicated to making the world better by contributing to a strong, educated and just society. Through its programs, the Institute strives to bring together innovative and dynamic people from around the world to address the most pressing issues of the day.