Center for Learning in Practice Launches at Carey Institute For Global Good

Education Program Grows to Advance Learning and Knowledge Across Sectors

RENSSELAERVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - The Carey Institute for Global Good announced today the launch of its Center for Learning in Practice. The center's objective is to improve professional learning and knowledge sharing in and across civil society organizations through programming, research and services, particularly in the education sector.

The Center for Learning in Practice hosts educators for professional development workshops on the Carey Institute's 100-acre historic estate. The distinguishing factor to the center's approach is its digital platform that enables professionals to stay connected once their face-to-face retreat concludes, facilitating peer-to-peer learning and knowledge sharing on an ongoing basis. Proprietary analytics empower the center to identify trends and winning implementation approaches.

"Learning networks across sectors worldwide are demanding more impactful approaches to professional learning," said president and CEO, Gareth Crawford. "We know that most traditional learning approaches fail to achieve their desired impact because they do not consider how our brains learn. The Center for Learning in Practice addresses this head-on. In my experience working in international development and humanitarian relief, I have witnessed a tremendous need for a mechanism to share and manage knowledge, and learn from peers as best practices and solutions are implemented in the field. Whether in education, early childhood development, health or a myriad of other sectors, we believe the Center for Learning in Practice will be a game changer."

"Bill Carey was committed to education. This program combines his devotion to education with his business savvy at making things happen in a practical manner," said Carol Ash, chair of the Carey Institute for Global Good's board of directors. "The Center for Learning in Practice takes professional development and knowledge sharing to a whole new level by creating enduring, sustainable learning communities."

The appointment of Dr. Diana Woolis as the director of the Center for Learning in Practice forges a new path to revolutionize learning design for 21st century professionals and 21st century challenges, both nationally and internationally. "I am thrilled to join the team at the Carey Institute," said Woolis. "I fell in love with the people, the place and the mission. It is very fulfilling to be able to connect my heart and mind, skill and will, and passion for equity and justice."

Dr. Diana Woolis is co-author of the 2015 book "Taking College Teaching Seriously, Pedagogy Matters! Fostering Student Success Through Faculty-Centered Practice Improvement". She co-created the first and only platform for applied reflective practice for professional learning, Double Loop, and has served in education leadership positions at the city, state and national levels, where much of her work has focused on issues of access and equity.

More information is available at careyinstitute.org.

The Carey Institute for Global Good is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2012 by Wm. Polk Carey and is dedicated to making the world better by contributing to a strong, educated and just society. Through its programs, the Institute strives to bring together innovative and dynamic people from around the world to address the most pressing issues of the day.