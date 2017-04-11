Partnership enhances UK's public and government sector ability to strengthen its IT and mobile security with data protection

BASINGSTOKE, UNITED KINGDOM and ANNAPOLIS, MD--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Centerprise International (CI), a leading systems integrator that provides end-to-end IT solutions, and Trivalent, the leading provider of Next Generation Data Protection, today announce a partnership to deliver Next Generation Data Protection to CI's government and commercial clients. The combination of CI's solution and distribution expertise and Trivalent's premier data protection software, Trivalent Protect™, enables the UK's private and public sectors to quickly implement data security and privacy protection on their Windows and Android platforms.

Trivalent's Data Protection is NSA-approved and will undergo the equivalent National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) approval to secure critical data-at-rest by applying protection directly at the file level. Through Data Alchemy™, a unique process of encryption, shredding and storage that transforms the properties of data, making it unrecoverable to unauthorized parties, Trivalent ensures vital data is protected in real-time.

CI has strong client relationships and proven understanding of UK's regulated IT landscape across healthcare, defense, business, education, government and the system integrators market. Trivalent has selected CI to be a distributor of Trivalent's data protection platform. Security, risk and privacy professionals within their client's IT divisions can now easily take advantage of its seamless capability to deliver a customized, easy to deploy, certified and scalable data protection solution.

"Trivalent provides an ideal opportunity for our customers to protect even the most sensitive data, both at rest and in real-time. Our clients require compliant solutions that can be easily adopted in both traditional and growing mobile environments," said Jon Elliot, Systems Integrator Business Unit Manager at CI. "Centerprise is delighted to have discovered a product that offers next generation data protection without the need to compromise on freedom to operate in high-threat environments."

"We operate under the assumption that every organization will be breached, so security must remain with the data across all sectors and meet the highest compliance requirements," said Rick Bueno, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Trivalent. "We are excited about partnering with Centerprise and expanding our capabilities to the UK market. The team is eager to provide maximum level data protection to support Centerprise clients."

For more information about Centerprise International, visit www.centerprise.co.uk. To learn more about Trivalent, please visit www.trivalent.co.