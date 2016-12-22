Centerra Gold and Premier Gold File Technical Report on the Hardrock Project

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") (TSX: CG) and Premier Gold Mines Limited ("Premier") (TSX: PG) are pleased to announce today that they have filed on SEDAR a technical report for the Hardrock Project, which is located in the Geraldton-Beardmore Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada. The NI 43-101 technical report for the Hardrock Project describes in detail the life-of-mine plan (LOM), which is based only on open-pit mineral reserves at the Hardrock Project as at August 11, 2016. The technical report is dated December 21, 2016 with an effective date of October 1, 2016.

About Centerra

Centerra Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. Centerra is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia and operates the Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

About Premier

Premier Gold Mines Limited is a gold producer and respected exploration and development company with a high-quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/12/22/11G125966/33-Hardrock_Technical_Report-draftv1-190e8062776c9ade87f5160b93ad2f78.pdf