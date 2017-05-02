News Room

SOURCE: Centerra Gold Inc.

Centerra Gold Inc.

May 02, 2017 17:15 ET

Centerra Gold Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) ("Centerra" or the "Company") announces that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today were elected as directors of Centerra. The vote for director nominees was conducted by ballot. 248,115,151 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 85.18% of Centerra's issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

             
Nominee  Votes For  % Votes For  Votes Withheld  % Votes Withheld
             
Richard W. Connor  235,844,278  97.76  5,403,545  2.24
Eduard Kubatov  238,836,394  99.00  2,411,429  1.00
Nurlan Kyshtobaev  238,834,800  99.00  2,413,023  1.00
Stephen A. Lang  237,808,312  98.57  3,439,511  1.43
Michael Parrett  240,425,862  99.66  821,961  0.34
Jacques Perron  236,653,482  98.10  4,594,341  1.90
Scott G. Perry  236,711,117  98.12  4,536,706  1.88
Sheryl K. Pressler  240,970,222  99.88  277,601  0.12
Terry V. Rogers  238,904,237  99.03  2,343,586  0.97
Bektur Sagynov  236,646,317  98.09  4,601,506  1.91
Bruce V. Walter  236,794,634  98.15  4,453,189  1.85
         

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Centerra

Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. Centerra is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Additional information on Centerra is available on the Company's web site at www.centerragold.com and at SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Attachment Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/2/11G137692/12-2017AGM-results_of_voting-FINAL-8848697251f09b218403107783a203e0.pdf

Contact Information

  • For more information:
    John W. Pearson
    Vice President, Investor Relations
    (416) 204-1953
    Email contact

News Room
 