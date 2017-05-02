Centerra Gold Announces Election of Directors

SOURCE: Centerra Gold Inc.
May 02, 2017 17:15 ET
TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) ("Centerra" or the "Company") announces that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today were elected as directors of Centerra. The vote for director nominees was conducted by ballot. 248,115,151 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 85.18% of Centerra's issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
About Centerra
Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. Centerra is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
For more information:John W. PearsonVice President, Investor Relations(416) 204-1953Email contact
