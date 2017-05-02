Centerra Gold Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) ("Centerra" or the "Company") announces that the 11 nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2017 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today were elected as directors of Centerra. The vote for director nominees was conducted by ballot. 248,115,151 shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 85.18% of Centerra's issued and outstanding common shares. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Richard W. Connor 235,844,278 97.76 5,403,545 2.24 Eduard Kubatov 238,836,394 99.00 2,411,429 1.00 Nurlan Kyshtobaev 238,834,800 99.00 2,413,023 1.00 Stephen A. Lang 237,808,312 98.57 3,439,511 1.43 Michael Parrett 240,425,862 99.66 821,961 0.34 Jacques Perron 236,653,482 98.10 4,594,341 1.90 Scott G. Perry 236,711,117 98.12 4,536,706 1.88 Sheryl K. Pressler 240,970,222 99.88 277,601 0.12 Terry V. Rogers 238,904,237 99.03 2,343,586 0.97 Bektur Sagynov 236,646,317 98.09 4,601,506 1.91 Bruce V. Walter 236,794,634 98.15 4,453,189 1.85

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

