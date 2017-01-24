Centerra Gold Hedges Portion of 2017 Copper Production

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) has hedged a portion of its expected 2017 copper production from its Mount Milligan mine, located in northern British Columbia, Canada to increase its cash flow certainty during 2017.

On January 24, 2017, Centerra entered into fixed price forward sales contracts for 24.9 million pounds of Mount Milligan's expected 2017 copper production at an average price of US$2.69 per pound. This represents approximately 51% of Mount Milligan's expected 2017 copper production, net of copper streaming arrangements with Royal Gold Inc. and is based on the midpoint for 2017 production guidance (see Centerra's news release dated January 16, 2017). Centerra's current policy is not to hedge more than 75% of its copper production, net of copper streaming arrangements.

The Company has also entered into zero-cost collars for 8.3 million pounds of copper with settlements dates during February to December 2017 at a minimum price of US$2.25 per pound and a maximum price of US$3.21 per pound of copper.

Centerra has no plans to hedge any of the unstreamed gold production from Mount Milligan.

About Centerra

Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide. Centerra is the largest Western-based gold producer in Central Asia. Centerra's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol CG. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

