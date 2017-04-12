Centerra Gold Reports Casualty at the Kumtor Mine

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) regrets to report a fatality at its Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic.

On April 11, 2017, the individual, a vehicle mechanic, was fatally injured while inspecting a light vehicle pickup truck in the field. An internal investigation has commenced and Kumtor management is working with the Kyrgyz regulatory authorities.

"Centerra and Kumtor are deeply saddened by this event and extend our deepest condolences to the individual's family, friends and colleagues," said Scott Perry Centerra's Chief Executive Officer. "Centerra is committed to the well-being of our employees and contractors on all of our sites. A safe workplace and safeguarding our people is the fundamental principle of the Company, and this tragedy has strengthened our commitment to our Company-wide safety leadership program, "Work Safe, Home Safe".

