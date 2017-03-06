Centerra Gold Reports Kumtor Mine Receives Permit to Raise Tailings Dam

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) reports that the Kumtor operation, located in the Kyrgyz Republic, has received the necessary permits from the state authorities to raise the tailings dam to the 3674 metre elevation. The construction permits enables the mine to commence the 3-year construction program to provide adequate tailings storage capacity for Kumtor's mill tailings deposition from 2021 through the end of 2024. The tailings dam construction in 2017 is the first such construction required to contain the additional 3.6 million ounces of gold reserves that resulted from the KS-13 pit expansion. It is estimated that in 2017 the Company will invest approximately $11 million (no change to 2017 guidance) of the total estimated investment of $32 million.

The tailings dam approval process at Kumtor requires the mine to permit each of the 3 metre tailings dam raises. After the initial raise is completed in 2020, the mine would then submit a design to raise the dam to the final elevation of 3677.5 starting in 2021. The Company expects that it would apply for and receive, in the ordinary course, the necessary approvals and permits for the final tailings dam raise.

