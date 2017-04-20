Central Concrete and CarbonCure host Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Companies demonstrate carbon reduction technology

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Yesterday, Central Concrete Supply Co., Inc. ("Central Concrete"), a leading supplier of low-carbon concrete in Northern California and a subsidiary of U.S. Concrete, Inc. ( NASDAQ : USCR), and CarbonCure Technologies, a leader in carbon capture and utilization technology, hosted Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, at Central Concrete's ready-mixed concrete plant in San Jose, California. Central Concrete and CarbonCure demonstrated the implementation of CarbonCure's technology aimed at furthering Central Concrete's mission to develop the highest performing, lowest carbon concrete mixes.

On hand were representatives of the Canadian government; The Linde Group, a multinational gas and engineering company, and representatives from Central Concrete and CarbonCure. During the demonstration, attendees learned how CarbonCure's technology sources carbon emissions from local industrial emitters and converts the greenhouse gas into nano-sized minerals designed to create a stronger, greener concrete. The carbon dioxide supplied to Central Concrete is sourced from a nearby CO 2 capture plant operated by The Linde Group.

Herb Burton, Central Concrete's vice president and general manager thanked the Minister for her attendance at the event and noted, "We applaud Canada's vision to create a low-carbon future. By supporting clean technology innovators, like CarbonCure, Canada is creating a win-win solution: a better future for our environment, while creating opportunities for jobs. This is in complete alignment with Central Concrete's vision to be the industry-leader in reducing the carbon footprint of the built environment by creating higher performing, environmentally-friendly products and driving economic growth in our sector."

About Central Concrete Supply Co., Inc.

Central Concrete, a subsidiary of U.S. Concrete Inc. ( NASDAQ : USCR) has been serving the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 60 years. The ready-mixed concrete company is known for engineering higher-performing concrete with a lower carbon footprint. Today, nearly 75% of Central Concrete's mixes are low-carbon mixes, used across all project sizes and types. Some of its award winning projects include: the California Academy of Sciences (one of the largest public LEED platinum-rated buildings in the world and the world's greenest museum), NASA Sustainability Base (LEED platinum; one of the "greenest" federal buildings in the United States), the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission Headquarters (LEED platinum; 2013: named "greenest office building in the United States") and the San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium (first NFL stadium to achieve LEED Gold certification). The impact of Central Concrete's low-carbon mixes is significant -- for example, Central Concrete's low-carbon concrete mixes reduced the carbon footprint of the San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium by 23 million pounds.

With 12 locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Concrete offers multiple points of service to meet the diverse operational needs of its customers. For more information, visit www.centralconcrete.com.

About U.S. Concrete, Inc.

U.S. Concrete serves the construction industry in several major markets in the United States through its two business segments: ready-mixed concrete and aggregate products. The Company has 155 standard ready-mixed concrete plants, 16 volumetric ready-mixed concrete facilities, and 17 producing aggregates facilities. During 2016, U.S. Concrete sold approximately 8.1 million cubic yards of ready-mixed concrete and approximately 5.6 million tons of aggregates. For more information on U.S. Concrete, visit www.us-concrete.com.

About CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CarbonCure's retrofit technology chemically sequesters waste carbon dioxide during the concrete manufacturing process to make greener and stronger concrete. CarbonCure is part of a growing industry of CO 2 -utilization technologies that are expected to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030. CarbonCure's technology is currently operational in a growing number of concrete plants across North America, including several of the world's largest vertically-integrated cement and concrete companies. CarbonCure is one of 27 semi-finalists in the $20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE challenge, which has been called the Nobel prize for climate technologies. For more information, visit: www.carboncure.com.

About The Linde Group

In the 2016 financial year, The Linde Group generated revenue of EUR 16.948 bn (USD 17.9 bn), making it one of the leading gases and engineering companies in the world, with approximately 60,000 employees working in more than 100 countries worldwide. The strategy of The Linde Group is geared towards long-term profitable growth and focuses on the expansion of its international business, with forward-looking products and services. Linde acts responsibly towards its shareholders, business partners, employees, society and the environment in every one of its business areas, regions and locations across the globe. The company is committed to technologies and products that unite the goals of customer value and sustainable development. For more information, visit: www.linde.com.