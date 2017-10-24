Central Florida Sports Commission Announces New Class of 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee, Michael Stone

More than 70 Central Floridians have been honored for their distinguished accomplishments within professional and amateur sports since 1981

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - The Central Florida Sports Commission today announces the induction of Michael Stone into the Class of 2017 Hall of Fame. This recognition is given to Central Floridians for their distinguished accomplishments within professional and amateur sports.

During Stone's 21 years in Lake County, he selflessly volunteered his time to grow youth sports and became President of the Lake County Soccer Club in 1999. Among his many roles with the club, which included coaching and refereeing, Stone managed the Hickory Point Soccer Invitational -- one of Florida's largest high-school soccer tournaments. Stone also served on the Lake County Parks and Trails Board and worked extensively to help build the Miracle Field in Tavares, Florida, which is dedicated to children with special needs.

"Mike worked tirelessly in the community to promote and provide sports opportunities for so many," said Kathy Stone, widow of Michael Stone. "Our family is extremely proud and appreciative of this prestigious recognition by the Central Florida Sports Commission, City of Orlando and the Orlando Magic. Induction into the Central Florida Sports Hall of Fame is a wonderful testament to Mike's legacy."

Stone served on the Central Florida Sports Commission Board for over 12 years, and was named the Sports Commission's Interim CEO in 2016. In October of 2016, Hickory Point Park was renamed the Mike Stone Soccer Complex.

"This year's Central Florida Sports Hall of Fame induction is the continuation of a great regional sports tradition," said Michael Forde, Chief Sales Officer at Orlando Magic and CFSC Board Chairman. "More than 70 Central Floridians have been honored for their distinguished accomplishments within professional and amateur sports since 1981, including Arnold Palmer, Lee Corso, and Glenn 'Doc' Rivers."

"We couldn't be more pleased then to honor Mike and his family with his induction into the Central Florida Sports Hall of Fame," said Jason Siegel, CEO of Central Florida Sports Commission. "He was a well-respected board member and beloved by our staff in his short time with the commission as President and CEO."

Stone will be recognized during the induction ceremony before the Orlando Magic game at the Amway Center on October 24, 2017.

