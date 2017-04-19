Central Valley Community Bancorp Reports Earnings Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2017

FRESNO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) ( NASDAQ : CVCY), the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), reported today unaudited consolidated net income of $4,250,000, and diluted earnings per common share of $0.35 for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $3,403,000 and $0.31 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Company recorded reverse provisions for credit losses of $100,000 and $250,000 in the first quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Net loans increased $7.87 million or 1.05%, while total assets increased $16.21 million or 1.12% at March 31, 2017 compared to December 31, 2016.

Total deposits increased 0.90% in 2016 to $1.27 billion at year end.

Total cost of funds remain at record low levels at 0.08% in 2017 and 2016.

Capital positions remain strong at March 31, 2017 with a 9.02% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio; a 12.55% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio; a 12.93% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio; and a 13.90% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio.

Net loan charge-offs in the first quarter of 2017 were $12,000, compared to net loan recoveries of $776,000 in the first quarter of 2016.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results that reflect the start of the first full year of operations following our expansion in Sacramento. Economic growth continues to be evident throughout our region. We also took note of the growing optimism from our current and prospective clients which has translated into more opportunities for loan and deposit growth throughout our territory," stated James M. Ford, President and CEO of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank.

Net income for the period increased 24.89% in 2017 compared to 2016, primarily driven by an increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expenses, a decrease in net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities, and an increase in provision for income taxes. During the three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company recorded a reverse provision for credit losses of $100,000, compared to a $250,000 reverse provision during the period ended March 31, 2016. Net interest income before the provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $13,308,000, compared to $10,603,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016, an increase of $2,705,000 or 25.51%. The acquisition of Sierra Vista Bank (SVB) attributed approximately $1,470,000 of the increase in net interest income and approximately $11,838,000 was contributed from our continued organic growth. In addition, net interest income during 2017 benefited by approximately $438,000 in nonrecurring income from prepayment penalties and payoff of loans previously on nonaccrual status as compared to a $3,000 net reversal of interest income in the first quarter of 2016. Excluding these benefits, net interest income for the period ended March 31, 2017 increased by $2,264,000 compared to the period ended March 31, 2016.

During the three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company's shareholders' equity increased $6,095,000, or 3.72%, compared to December 31, 2016. The increase in shareholders' equity was primarily driven by the retention of earnings, net of dividends paid, and an increase in unrealized gains on available-for-sale (AFS) securities recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI). The increase in AOCI was primarily due to a decrease in longer term interest rates, which resulted in an increase in the market value of the Company's available-for-sale investment securities.

Return on average equity (ROE) for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 10.20%, compared to 9.47% for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Notwithstanding an increase in shareholders' equity, this increase in ROE was primarily achieved due to an increase in net income. The Company declared and paid $0.06 per share in cash dividends to holders of common stock in both the 2017 and 2016 periods. Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.17% for the period ended March 31, 2017 and 1.08% for the period ended March 31, 2016. For the period ended March 31, 2017, the Company's total assets increased 1.12%, and total liabilities increased 0.79%, compared to December 31, 2016.

Non-performing assets increased by $799,000, or 31.43%, to $3,341,000 at March 31, 2017, compared to $2,542,000 at December 31, 2016. During the three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company recorded $12,000 in net loan charge-offs, compared to $776,000 in net recoveries for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The net charge-off (recovery) ratio, which reflects annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, was 0.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to (0.52)% for the same period in 2016. Total non-performing assets were 0.23% of total assets as of March 31, 2017, compared to 0.18% of total assets as of December 31, 2016.

At March 31, 2017, the allowance for credit losses was $9,214,000, compared to $9,326,000 at December 31, 2016, a net decrease of $112,000 reflecting the reverse provision of $100,000 and the net charge-offs during the period. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.21% at March 31, 2017, and 1.23% at December 31, 2016. Total loans includes loans acquired in the acquisitions of SVB on October 1, 2016 and Visalia Community Bank on July 1, 2013 that, at their respective acquisition dates, were recorded at fair value and did not have a related allowance for credit losses. The value of the acquired loans totaled $164,584,000 at March 31, 2017 and $168,296,000 at December 31, 2016. Excluding these acquired loans from the calculation, the allowance for credit losses to total gross loans was 1.54% and 1.59% as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively, and general reserves associated with non-impaired loans to total non-impaired loans was 1.51% and 1.55%, respectively. The Company believes the allowance for credit losses is adequate to provide for probable incurred credit losses within the loan portfolio at March 31, 2017.

The Company's net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) was 4.36% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to 3.97% for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The increase in net interest margin in the period-to-period comparison resulted from an increase in the effective yield on average investment securities, and an increase in the yield on the Company's loan portfolio. Net interest income during 2017 also benefited by approximately $438,000 in nonrecurring income from prepayment penalties and payoff of loans previously on nonaccrual status.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the effective yield on total earning assets increased 39 basis points to 4.45% compared to 4.06% for the three months ended March 31, 2016, while the cost of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased slightly to 0.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as compared to 0.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2016. Over the same periods, the cost of total deposits remained unchanged at 0.08% for the quarters ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, the Company's average investment securities, including interest-earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, totaled $582,656,000, an increase of $23,112,000, or 4.13%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016 and a decrease of $2,093,000, or 0.36%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The effective yield on average investment securities, including interest earning deposits in other banks and Federal funds sold, increased to 3.15% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to 2.79% for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Total average loans, which generally yield higher rates than investment securities, increased $150,212,000, from $595,476,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016 to $745,688,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and decreased by $261,000 from $745,427,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The majority of the quarter over quarter loan growth compared to the prior year was due to the acquisition of SVB in 2016. The effective yield on average loans increased to 5.50% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to 5.25% for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Total average assets for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was $1,450,530,000 compared to $1,263,562,000 and$1,454,412,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2016 and December 31, 2016, an increase of $186,968,000 or 14.80% and a decrease $3,882,000 or 0.27%, respectively. During the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, the average loan to deposit ratio was 59.18% and 54.20%, respectively. Total average deposits increased $161,453,000 or 14.70% to $1,260,048,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $1,098,595,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016, and decreased $4,732,000, or 0.37% compared to $1,264,780,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. Average interest-bearing deposits increased $100,183,000, or 14.61%, and average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $61,270,000, or 14.84%, for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2016. The Company's ratio of average non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits was 37.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to 37.58% for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The balance sheet increases comparing March 31, 2017 to March 31, 2016 were primarily driven by the SVB acquisition which closed on October 1, 2016.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2017 decreased by $458,000 to $2,246,000, compared to $2,704,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016, primarily driven by a decrease of $648,000 in net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities and the absence of $136,000 in other-than-temporary impairment loss which was recorded during the period ended March 31, 2016. A decrease in loan placement fees of $100,000 was offset by a $49,000 increase in service charge income, a $31,000 increase in Federal Home Loan Bank dividends, and an increase of $26,000 in other income.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2017 increased $1,137,000, or 12.67%, to $10,113,000 compared to $8,976,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016. The net increase year over year was a result of increases in salaries and employee benefits of $601,000, increases in professional services of $84,000, increases in data processing expenses of $77,000, increases in directors' expenses of $58,000, increases in ATM/Debit card expenses of $44,000, increases in license and maintenance contracts of $14,000, increases in regulatory assessments of $32,000, increases in amortization of core deposit intangibles of $13,000, increases in advertising expenses of $11,000, and an increase in Internet banking expenses of $8,000, offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment expenses of $28,000. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 decreased by $800,000 compared to $10,913,000 for the trailing quarter ended December 31, 2016. The decrease, as compared to the trailing quarter, is primarily due to a $1,267,000 decrease in acquisition and integration expenses, and a $64,000 decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by a $279,000 increase in salaries and benefits, a $173,000 increase in directors' expenses, and a $133,000 increase in professional services.

The Company recorded an income tax provision of $1,291,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $1,178,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2016. During the quarter ended March 31, 2017, the Company adopted ASU 2016-09 "Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" which due to the exercise of stock options in the current period, resulted in the recognition of $92,000 in excess tax benefits. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was 23.30% compared to 25.71% for the three months ended March 31, 2016.

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates 22 full service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento Region. Additionally, the Bank maintains Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness and SBA Lending Departments. Central Valley Investment Services are provided by Investment Centers of America, Inc.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp's and the Bank's Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Lead Independent Director), Edwin S. Darden, Jr., F. T. "Tommy" Elliott, IV, James M. Ford, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis McMurray, and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-looking Statements - Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained herein that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding the Company's current business strategy and the Company's plans for future development and operations, are based upon current expectations. These statements are forward-looking in nature and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (1) significant increases in competitive pressure in the banking industry; (2) the impact of changes in interest rates, a decline in economic conditions at the international, national or local level on the Company's results of operations, the Company's ability to continue its internal growth at historical rates, the Company's ability to maintain its net interest margin, and the quality of the Company's earning assets; (3) changes in the regulatory environment; (4) fluctuations in the real estate market; (5) changes in business conditions and inflation; (6) changes in securities markets; and (7) the other risks set forth in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. Therefore, the information set forth in such forward-looking statements should be carefully considered when evaluating the business prospects of the Company.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, (In thousands, except share amounts) 2017 2016 2016 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,345 $ 28,185 $ 22,525 Interest-earning deposits in other banks 45,161 10,368 55,824 Federal funds sold 22 15 307 Total cash and cash equivalents 69,528 38,568 78,656 Available-for-sale investment securities (Amortized cost of $526,678, $548,640 and $488,425 at March 31,2017, December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively) 529,240 547,749 501,978 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $9,214, $9,326 and $10,136 at March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively 755,176 747,302 598,864 Bank premises and equipment, net 9,162 9,407 9,002 Bank owned life insurance 23,337 23,189 20,847 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,594 5,594 4,823 Goodwill 40,311 40,231 29,917 Core deposit intangibles 1,336 1,383 990 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 25,850 29,900 26,466 Total assets $ 1,459,534 $ 1,443,323 $ 1,271,543 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 469,715 $ 495,815 $ 408,080 Interest bearing 797,601 760,164 695,399 Total deposits 1,267,316 1,255,979 1,103,479 Short-term borrowings -- 400 -- Junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,935 17,756 17,130 Total liabilities 1,289,406 1,279,290 1,125,764 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 12,198,580, 12,143,815, and 11,026,229 at March 31, 2017, December 31, 2016 and March 31, 2016, respectively 72,219 71,645 54,624 Retained earnings 96,424 92,904 83,180 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,485 (516 ) 7,975 Total shareholders' equity 170,128 164,033 145,779 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,459,534 $ 1,443,323 $ 1,271,543

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended, (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2017 December 31, 2016 March 31, 2016 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 10,090 $ 9,843 $ 7,733 Interest on deposits in other banks 75 78 74 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,303 1,390 1,523 Exempt from Federal income taxes 2,122 1,780 1,523 Total interest income 13,590 13,091 10,853 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 245 285 221 Interest on junior subordinated deferrable interest debentures 33 33 29 Other 4 -- -- Total interest expense 282 318 250 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 13,308 12,773 10,603 (REVERSAL OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (100 ) -- (250 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,408 12,773 10,853 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 798 795 749 Appreciation in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 148 148 145 Interchange fees 324 324 279 Loan placement fees 91 291 191 Net realized gains on sales and calls of investment securities 482 84 1,130 Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investment securities -- -- (136 ) Federal Home Loan Bank dividends 128 316 97 Other income 275 280 249 Total non-interest income 2,246 2,238 2,704 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,855 5,576 5,254 Occupancy and equipment 1,179 1,243 1,207 Professional services 420 287 336 Data processing expense 424 562 347 Directors' expenses 229 56 171 ATM/Debit card expenses 166 163 122 License & maintenance contracts 146 143 132 Regulatory assessments 175 173 143 Advertising 170 132 159 Internet banking expenses 169 181 161 Acquisition and integration expenses -- 1,267 -- Amortization of core deposit intangibles 47 47 34 Other expense 1,133 1,083 910 Total non-interest expenses 10,113 10,913 8,976 Income before provision for income taxes 5,541 4,098 4,581 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,291 1,492 1,178 Net income $ 4,250 $ 2,606 $ 3,403 Net income per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 0.21 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares used in basic computation 12,167,810 12,129,490 10,953,845 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 0.21 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares used in diluted computation 12,317,579 12,254,292 11,040,790 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.06

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) For the three months ended Mar. 31, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Mar. 31, 2016 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net interest income $ 13,308 $ 12,773 $ 10,995 $ 11,208 $ 10,603 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (100 ) -- (1,000 ) (4,600 ) (250 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,408 12,773 11,995 15,808 10,853 Total non-interest income 2,246 2,238 2,135 2,514 2,704 Total non-interest expense 10,113 10,913 9,655 9,377 8,976 Provision for income taxes 1,291 1,492 1,361 2,887 1,178 Net income $ 4,250 $ 2,606 $ 3,114 $ 6,058 $ 3,403 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.55 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares used in basic computation 12,167,810 12,129,490 10,984,141 10,970,782 10,953,845 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 0.28 $ 0.55 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares used in diluted computation 12,317,579 12,254,292 11,092,674 11,067,890 11,040,790

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP SELECTED RATIOS (Unaudited) As of and for the three months ended Mar. 31, 2017 Dec. 31, 2016 Sep. 30, 2016 Jun. 30, 2016 Mar. 31, 2016 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.21 % 1.23 % 1.48 % 1.56 % 1.66 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.29 % Total non-performing assets $ 3,341 $ 2,542 $ 1,637 $ 1,750 $ 3,679 Total nonaccrual loans $ 3,079 $ 2,180 $ 1,274 $ 1,750 $ 3,679 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 12 $ (27 ) $ (427 ) $ (4,336 ) $ (776 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % (0.01 )% (0.27 )% (2.80 )% (0.52 )% Book value per share $ 13.95 $ 13.51 $ 14.11 $ 14.21 $ 13.22 Tangible book value per share $ 10.53 $ 10.08 $ 11.32 $ 11.41 $ 10.42 Tangible common equity $ 128,481 $ 122,419 $ 125,483 $ 125,802 $ 114,872 Cost of total deposits 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Interest and dividends on investment securities exempt from Federal income taxes $ 2,122 $ 1,780 $ 1,582 $ 1,575 $ 1,523 Net interest margin (calculated on a fully tax equivalent basis) (1) 4.36 % 4.20 % 4.01 % 4.18 % 3.97 % Return on average assets (2) 1.17 % 0.72 % 0.96 % 1.91 % 1.08 % Return on average equity (2) 10.20 % 6.19 % 8.01 % 16.24 % 9.47 % Loan to deposit ratio 60.32 % 60.24 % 55.86 % 56.83 % 55.19 % Tier 1 leverage - Bancorp 9.02 % 8.75 % 9.35 % 9.34 % 8.91 % Tier 1 leverage - Bank 8.92 % 8.64 % 8.40 % 8.78 % 8.83 % Common equity tier 1 - Bancorp 12.55 % 12.48 % 13.80 % 13.90 % 13.45 % Common equity tier 1 - Bank 12.80 % 12.59 % 12.93 % 13.49 % 13.78 % Tier 1 risk-based capital - Bancorp 12.93 % 12.74 % 14.24 % 14.35 % 13.91 % Tier 1 risk-based capital - Bank 12.80 % 12.59 % 12.93 % 13.49 % 13.78 % Total risk-based capital - Bancorp 13.90 % 13.72 % 15.39 % 15.61 % 15.17 % Total risk based capital - Bank 13.77 % 13.57 % 14.10 % 14.75 % 15.04 %

(1) Net Interest Margin is computed by dividing annualized quarterly net interest income by quarterly average interest-bearing assets. (2) Computed by annualizing quarterly net income.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended AVERAGE AMOUNTS March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2017 2016 2016 Federal funds sold $ 9 $ 16 $ 298 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 36,856 53,220 56,845 Investments 545,791 531,513 502,401 Loans (1) 743,436 743,612 592,159 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,594 5,284 4,823 Earning assets 1,331,686 1,333,645 1,156,526 Allowance for credit losses (9,355 ) (9,339 ) (9,892 ) Nonaccrual loans 2,252 1,815 3,317 Other non-earning assets 125,613 128,291 113,611 Total assets $ 1,450,530 $ 1,454,412 $ 1,263,562 Interest bearing deposits $ 785,911 $ 787,983 $ 685,728 Other borrowings 6,931 5,164 5,155 Total interest-bearing liabilities 792,842 793,147 690,883 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 474,137 476,797 412,867 Non-interest bearing liabilities 16,814 15,917 16,063 Total liabilities 1,283,793 1,285,861 1,119,813 Total equity 166,737 168,551 143,749 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,450,530 $ 1,454,412 $ 1,263,562 AVERAGE RATES Federal funds sold 1.00 % 0.54 % 0.50 % Interest-earning deposits in other banks 0.81 % 0.59 % 0.51 % Investments 3.31 % 3.08 % 3.05 % Loans (3) 5.50 % 5.27 % 5.25 % Earning assets 4.45 % 4.30 % 4.06 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.13 % Other borrowings 2.14 % 2.56 % 2.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Net interest margin (calculated on a fully tax equivalent basis) (2) 4.36 % 4.20 % 3.97 %