Centre de valorisation technique d'East Broughton construction project a reality

EAST BROUGHTON, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Government of Canada is committed to investing in job creation in order to stimulate economic growth and increase prosperity for Canadians. It is aware that communities must diversify strategically by focusing on innovation in order to develop lasting regional competitive advantages. As such, support for local community economic development is a priority for the Government of Canada.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert, announced that $1,193,156 in financial assistance has been granted to the municipality of East Broughton (website in French only). The funding granted in the form of a non-repayable contribution will be used to build the Centre de valorisation technique d'East Broughton which, once completed, will increase the region's ability to attract new investment projects.

Up until the late 1980s, economic activity in East Broughton revolved around the operation of chrysotile mines, the municipality's only industry. Still today, East Broughton is considered to be one of the municipalities most affected by the chrysotile crisis and the resulting significant drop in tax revenues.

The contribution granted under the Canadian Initiative for the Economic Diversification of Communities Reliant on Chrysotile will help the municipality of East Broughton build a 10,000 sq. ft. industrial building containing four separate industrial spaces. The industrial motel expects to attract value-added businesses in secondary and tertiary processing, specifically related to composite materials, plastics and wood.

"I am proud to be taking part in a whole new chapter in the life of the municipality of East Broughton. By investing in the implementation of the Centre de valorisation technique, the Government of Canada is showing that it is listening to those who have made this project a regional priority that will, in the long run, create quality jobs and enhance their standard of living."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"We are committed to stimulating economic growth and the creation of well-paying jobs for the middle class. With this support for the construction of the Centre de valorisation technique d'East Broughton, the

Government of Canada continues to demonstrate that it is committed to the economic development of Quebec regions."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"Thanks to CED's funding and the trust it has placed in the Centre de valorisation technique project, East Broughton will now be able to attract new investment projects to the region and look to the future."

Kaven Mathieu, Mayor of East Broughton

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

