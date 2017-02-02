CENTURY 21 Canada, a leader in global real estate sales, Toronto Agent No. 1 in the world

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - Canadian real estate is already a hot button issue, with the Vancouver and Toronto markets viewed as some of the most competitive in the world. However, recent rankings pinpoint just how significant the Canadian real estate market is against its global peers.

CENTURY 21, one of the world's largest residential real estate sales organizations with offices in 76 countries worldwide, has released their 2016 Global21 rankings. Canada had five companies, 10 offices, seven teams and three individuals ranking in the top 21 in the world, marking a clear indication of just how important and active the real estate market is in Canada in a global context.

Surrey BC's CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty was announced as the number two office globally, followed by CENTURY 21 King's Quay Real Estate in Markham, Ontario and CENTURY 21 Percy Fulton of Toronto, Ontario, at three and four, respectively.

The Goodale Miller team of CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate in Oakville, Ontario and the Stephen Tar Team of CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty in Markham took two of the top five rankings in the team category, with the Melnychuk Real Estate Group of CENTURY 21 A.L.L. Stars Realty in Edmonton, Alberta ranked as the 11th team in the world.

Finally, Ken Young of CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty in Toronto was named number one producer by units sold in the world for 2016.

Every year, CENTURY 21 International releases their Global21 rankings for their System's top 21 companies, offices, teams and agents by production. This is a key description of which real estate markets are the most active, as Global21 rankings take into account the production from over 106,000 sales representatives and 6,950 franchised locations in 76 countries and territories worldwide.

About CENTURY 21 Canada™

CENTURY 21 Canada Limited Partnership (century21.ca) is a real estate master franchisor with complete rights to the CENTURY 21® brand in Canada.

The CENTURY 21 System is one of the world's largest and most recognized residential real estate franchise sales organization with approximately 6,950 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices worldwide and over 106,000 sales professionals. CENTURY 21 provides comprehensive technology, marketing, training, management, and administrative support for its members in 76 countries and territories worldwide.

®/™ trademarks owned by CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC used under license or authorized sub-license. ©2016 CENTURY 21 Canada Limited Partnership.

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS® and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA. Used under license.