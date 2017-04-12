CEO of NetSpeed Selected as Recipient of 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award

Sundari Mitra Receives University of Illinois Distinction from the College of Engineering at Illinois

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - NetSpeed Systems Inc. announced today that Sundari Mitra, CEO and Co-founder of NetSpeed Systems, has been named 2017 Distinguished Alumni by the College of Engineering at Illinois at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Since 1965, Engineering at Illinois has honored a select group of alumni with the Alumni Award for Distinguished Service. This long-standing tradition is a distinction the College bestows on alumni for exceptional accomplishments.

"We are pleased to recognize Sundari for her outstanding achievements and leadership in technology," said William Sanders, Department Head and Donald Biggar Willett Professor of Engineering, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at UIUC. "What is truly unique about Sundari is her passion and perseverance as an industry leader who also takes time to mentor younger generations of engineers. She remains an active member of the ECE ILLINOIS alumni community and consistently engages with current students. Her generous spirit continues to inspire the ECE students she mentors at UI. Sundari is a shining example for future generations that a bright mind balanced with heart is an unstoppable combination."

The selection process for the award consists of careful nomination followed by an evaluation of the submissions by the College's Awards Committee. The committee makes their selection on criteria, including outstanding leadership; contributions to the fields of engineering, physics, or computer science; creativity and entrepreneurship; and service to society, the professional community, and to the college, its departments or the university.

"This award is special when you look at some others, who in the past few years, were inducted into this distinguished group of innovators and change-makers," said Sundari Mitra, CEO and Co-Founder of NetSpeed Systems. "It is an honor to be recognized by College of Engineering at Illinois which is still among the top engineering programs in the United States and worldwide."

NetSpeed is a semiconductor intellectual property vendor that has developed a solution to the problem of data gridlock within chips used in high performance electronics. The company leverages traffic management techniques from networking technology and applies machine learning algorithms to create a high performance on-chip network that efficiently routes the data on a chip.

The award will be presented at the 48th Annual Alumni Awards Banquet on Friday, September 8, 2017 at the Electrical and Computer Engineering Building. For more information, including a list of past and present awardees, please visit http://engineering.illinois.edu/engage/distinguished-alumni-and-friends/distinguished/

About NetSpeed Systems

NetSpeed Systems provides scalable, coherent on-chip network IPs to SoC designers for a wide range of markets from mobile to high-performance computing and networking. NetSpeed's on-chip network platform delivers significant time-to-market advantages through a system-level approach, a high level of user-driven automation and state-of-the-art algorithms. NetSpeed Systems was founded in 2011 and is led by seasoned executives from the semiconductor and networking industries. The company is funded by top-tier investors from Silicon Valley. It is based in San Jose, California and has additional research and development facilities in Asia. For more information, visit www.netspeedsystems.com.

