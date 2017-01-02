CEO of Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - January 02, 2017) - (TSX: SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for virtual reality, augmented reality, data center and other connectivity markets announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Raouf Halim, will present at the 19th Annual Needham & Company Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, NY. Mr. Halim will present at 1:30PM ET (10:30AM PT) and will be available for one-on-one meetings the same day. The Needham Growth Conference is an invitation-only three day conference and is one of the largest growth stock investment conferences in the country. Mr Halim's live presentation will be available via webcast at the regularly scheduled presenting time and will remain active for 90 days post event at http://wsw.com/webcast/needham79/sev

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in Palo Alto, California with design centers in Markham, Ontario, Cork, Ireland, and Little Rock, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

