Ceridian Announces Record Year for Awards and Recognition with over 35 Award Wins

TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, announces the results of an outstanding year for awards and recognition. In 2016, Ceridian was recognized 36 times, winning awards for a variety of achievements, including innovation, leadership, culture, and being a top employer.

"The success we've seen over the last year has been outstanding," says Kristina Cleary, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceridian. "But we are never satisfied with the status quo. So while we take pride in these successes, we remain focused on driving continuous product innovation, high levels of employee engagement, and customer success."

The successful year in awards and recognition is echoed by sentiments of Ceridian customers. "Ceridian's award-winning Dayforce HCM solution is very robust," says Renee McQuinn, Payroll Manager for Sendik's Food Markets. "It enables us to improve and streamline our processes and decreases our overall costs."

While Derek Kanehira, Vice President and Director of Human Resources, Hawaii National Bank, says utilizing Dayforce HCM "has resulted in the team having more time to do work that has greater value to the organization."

Highlights of the awards and recognition the industry has honoured Ceridian with include:

American Business Award for Most Innovative Company of the Year

Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award and Highest Rated CEOs recognition

Best in Biz Award in 2016 in the Best Place to Work (Large) category

Network Product Guide and American Business Awards for Dayforce Performance Management with TeamRelate

Stevie Awards for Employer of the Year, Achievement in Employee Engagement, and People-Focused CEO of the Year

When Work Works 2016

Canada's Top 100 Employers 2016

Canada's 10 Most Admired Corporate Cultures award

2016 Optimas award in the Managing Change category from Workforce magazine

HRO Today Superstar awards for David Ossip, Chairman and CEO of Ceridian, Jayson Saba, Vice President, Market Research and Industry Relations, Ceridian and Lisa Sterling, Chief People Officer, Ceridian

