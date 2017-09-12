Ceridian Celebrates Canada's Tech and Innovation Community through Elevate Toronto Partnership

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, proudly announces its partnership of Elevate Toronto, a groundbreaking technology festival that celebrates the best of Canadian Innovation. Ceridian is a corporate partner of the Festival and a presenting partner of Elevate Celebrate, the opening night reception. The inaugural festival takes place in Toronto from September 12 to 14, 2017.

"Toronto has a vibrant tech community and we're proud to celebrate its presence through our partnership of the inaugural Elevate Toronto Festival," says David Ossip, CEO and Chairman, Ceridian. "As a technology-first organization, we embrace innovation in everything we do. Our commitment to Elevate Toronto underscores our belief that a strong and diverse technology ecosystem drives innovation."

"We're delighted to partner with Ceridian, a global technology company with a strong Toronto presence, as a corporate partner," says Razor Suleman, CEO and Cofounder, Elevate Toronto. "We are passionate about working with like-minded partners who help positively contribute to the Canadian tech economy -- and Ceridian meets this in spades."

Ceridian is proud of its contribution to the Canadian technology ecosystem. Ceridian employs around 2000 people in Ontario and has hired over 500 developers in Canada, largely from the Toronto-Waterloo tech corridor.

