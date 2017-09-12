Ceridian Is One Of The Most Highly Recommended Companies On Glassdoor

Glassdoor names Ceridian as one of 15 companies that have earned top "Recommend to a Friend" scores

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, earned top marks in a recent report issued by Glassdoor®, one of the fastest growing jobs and recruiting sites. Ceridian is recognized as one out of 15 "stellar organizations" that employs happy employees, who in turn, recommend Ceridian to their friends. All 15 companies that made the list earned scores of at least 85 percent, meaning more than eight in ten employees on average would recommend that their friends apply.

"Employee referrals are the most significant and true measure of our success at earning people's trust and creating a culture of excellence," says David Ossip, CEO of Ceridian. "We're honoured that so many of our people recommend Ceridian as a great place to work."

Ceridian believes in diversity and equity for its people and encourages a culture that engages, encourages, and celebrates everyone. This means investing in its people and supporting the advancement of women in our workforce. In 2017, Ceridian was certified as a Great Workplace in both Canada and the US by independent analysts at Great Place to Work® and one of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor in Canada.

"We're tremendously proud of our corporate culture and have worked hard to ensure our values are enshrined in our everyday practices," says Ossip.

