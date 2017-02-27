Cerrapoints: Innovative Flexible Benefits Platform That Specializes in Employee Engagement and Cashless Rewards Redemption

Rewardz launches new app, offering employers a one-stop customisable and comprehensive solution for employee's wellness and engagement through personalised rewards accumulation and redemption

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Singapore based HR technology solutions provider, Rewardz Pte Ltd, today announces the launch of their new employee engagement app, Cerrapoints -- a unique cutting edge mobile-friendly incentive and flexible benefits program.

The four-year old Singapore tech company, Rewardz, takes pride in being at the bleeding edge of the digitisation of HR services in Singapore with its seamless customisable employee engagement programs such as Emperks and Flabuless mobile apps. With the recent news on Millennials and their struggles with finding job satisfaction and recognition for their contributions, HR departments are constantly called upon to boost morale and employee engagement, the Cerrapoints app offers a simple customisable solution to companies and employees, which moves away from the one size fits all approach that is anathema to the Millennial crowd.

"Since we launched Rewardz in 2012, we have always wanted to create an app like Cerrapoints, to assist companies in providing bespoke employee benefits that contribute towards employee wellness and satisfaction while also allowing for better targeting of specific behaviours to incentivise," said Nicole Seah, Co-founder of Rewardz. "Providing a performance-based spot rewarding platform and offering employees a choice of their incentives has been proven to boost morale and productivity and can help companies to succeed in achieving a lower turnover amongst their employees."

What is Cerrapoints?

Cerrapoints app aims to empower and reward employees for their day to day actions and activities that contribute towards your company's strategy and business goals. It provides a medium for employers to reward employees beyond the traditional salary and bonus compensation model. Companies can customize the app based on their specific preference, such as rewarding staff for staying healthy, long service, job specific activities (e.g. client or staff referrals, punctuality, accuracy, etc.), sales targets, special occasions and events such as weddings, birthdays and more.

Cerrrapoints offers a personalized guide to encourage staff to know what is taking place within the company itself. Using the app, companies can keep staff updated on training sessions or a colleague's birthday. Staff members can be reminded of their meetings scheduled for the day. Additionally, the Cerrapoints app offers a personalized guide for the health-conscious where employees can track their wellness progress as well as Facility Check-ins. The app can be synced with sport devices such as Jawbone or Fitbit and can keep track of the number of steps taken in a day as well as alert the individual if it's time to get up from their seat for a well-deserved break.

Using a system where employees can accumulate points and redeem rewards for themselves, the Cerrapoints app allows each employee to work towards their personalised goals. The app allows for a variety of vouchers to be made available at once, catering to various interests such as shopping, dining, and hobbies. These can include vouchers from Capitaland, Dairy Farm, Isetan, Kinokuniya, Robinsons and many more; product redemption such as Dyson fans and fitness products; as well as medical screening.

Not only does this encourage better work performance but it also fosters cohesion and through the use of tried and tested gamification techniques like league tables and bonus points, the app can foster healthy competition amongst employees, pushing them to work harder and smarter to gain better rewards.

"We are in discussion with a regional healthcare provider for a strategic partnership that will allow us to integrate cashless mobile payments at GP clinics and medical centres to complement our rewards vendor network on a single platform. Our vision is to evolve Cerrapoints into a gamified and fun flexi benefits platform that can consolidate Medical Spending (MSA) and Flexible Spending (FSA) budgets for large companies," said Sudhanshu Tewari, CEO of Rewardz. "We believe that this is a unique offering for insurance brokers and companies looking for a flexible benefits solution in Asia."

The Cerrapoints app is currently used by DBS and Carrier; and has been receiving positive feedback since its implementation. The mobile app is available on both Apple and Google Play Stores.

Over the past few years, Rewardz has secured over 100 clients and over 200,000 employees, including DBS, Manulife, Disney, NUHS, JTC, Fuji Xerox, DB Schenker, Intercontinental Hotel, Ascott Holdings, Lendlease, amongst many others.

As of 1st December 2016, Japanese giant, Benefit One Inc. invested in Rewardz as a major stakeholder worth SGD 3 million. Founders of Rewardz Sudhanshu Tewari, Nicole Seah and Jaya Maru remain as shareholders together with Benefit One shareholders with all other shareholders exiting as part of the agreement.

For more information, please visit www.rewardz.sg.

About Rewardz Pte Ltd

Founded in October 2012, Rewardz aims to use technology solutions to boost employee engagement and corporate wellness. In just 4 years, Rewardz has successfully entered 6 countries including Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, UAE. Their products EmPerks and Flabuless, allow employees to see benefits they are entitled to and, a corporate fitness platform to promote healthy lifestyle within the organization. Serving over 100 corporates and over 200,000 engaged employees, Rewardz is an award-winning company for the Best Employee Recognition, Incentives & Rewards Consultant (Silver) and the Bronze prize for the Best Compensation & Benefits Consultant at the HR Vendors of the Year 2016. The company was the proud silver sponsor at the HR Excellence Awards of the Year 2016 held in October.