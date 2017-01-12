Cerri.com AG Shortlisted for 2016-17 Cloud Awards Program

International Cloud Computing Program Announces Shortlist

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Cerri.com AG is a finalist in the 2016-2017 Cloud Awards Program in the category of Best Project Management Cloud Service for their flagship project management software, Genius Project.

Now entering its seventh year, the cloud computing awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the rapid-growth cloud computing market. Accepting entries from across the globe, entrants come from the US, Canada, Australia and EMEA. Entries are accepted from organizations of any size and include start-ups and government bodies.

In 2016-17, categories include Best Software as a Service from the US, Best Software as a Service from outside the US, Most Innovative Use of Data, "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution and Most Promising Start-Up.

Marketing Director Vasily Klimko said: "In such a competitive year it's a special honor for Cerri.com AG and Genius Project to be recognized in the Best Project Management Cloud Service category of the 2016-17 Cloud Awards."

Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "In our sixth year of recognizing and celebrating excellence and innovation in the cloud the standard of entries has been staggering. This high level of excellence is reflected in the size of organization we are seeing enter -- from start-ups to blue chips, and everything in between. Every organization on the shortlist is a worthy candidate, and the judges have had the most difficult time this year finding the best of the best, due to the standard and volume of entries. But every year, the bar gets raised to new levels."

Over 300 organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. You can view the full shortlist here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/ 2017-shortlist.

Final winners will be announced on Tuesday 31 January 2017.

For more information, please visit http://www.geniusproject.com and http://www.cerri.com