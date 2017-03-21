Certified Crop Specialist credentials earned by local agribusiness professionals

LUCKNOW, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Kim Hooey, FS Crop Specialist with Lucknow District Co-operative has successfully completed the requirements necessary to hold credentials as a Certified Crop Specialist (CCS) in the System of FS Co-operatives. This prestigious achievement is the next level up in Hooey's extensive agricultural training.

The Certified Crop Specialist accreditation recognizes crop advisors for their production expertise, says Allan Scott, general manager of Lucknow District Co-op. "These credentials prove a CCS's ability to put his or her training to work in finding solutions that help producers optimize agronomic results, economic return and environmental stewardship."

To earn the original title of Certified Crop Specialist, Hooey was required to successfully complete a series of comprehensive written and verbal exams designed to establish base standards of knowledge on the topics of nutrient management practices, integrated pest management, soil erosion and water quality. Among the skill sets assessed were technical knowledge; the ability to discover, identify and analyze yield-limiting factors from a grower's field records; identify common pest problems and recommend economic treatment measures; discuss and analyze the economic aspects of crop production; and understand the need-identification process.

Hooey is one of only 17 individuals in Ontario to hold this GROWMARK designation and are among approximately 200 in the FS Co-operative System's service area of Ontario and the states of Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Lucknow District Co-operative Inc. was established in 1944. The co-operative provides its members and customers of Huron and Bruce Counties with livestock feed, agronomy products and services, consumer goods, including hardware and clothing, and petroleum products and services. It also offers customers AIR MILES® reward miles on qualifying purchases. Lucknow Co-op is a shareholder-owner of GROWMARK, Inc. and markets products and services under the FS banner.