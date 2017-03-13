Certive Solutions Inc. Announces the Appointment of Honorable Ed Holder, P.C., ICD.D, former Minister of State, (Science and Technology) for Canada as a Director

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA and VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Certive Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:CTVEF)(CSE:CBP)(CSE:CBP.CN) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Certive Technologies Arizona Inc., (collectively, "Certive" or the "Company), proudly announce the appointment of The Honorable Ed Holder, P.C., ICD.D to the Board of Directors of the Company, effectively immediately.

Ed Holder was elected as a Member of Parliament with the Government of Canada in 2008, serving with Prime Minister Stephen Harper. From May 2014 to October 2015, he served in the prestigious role of Minister of State (Science and Technology). During his seven year tenure as a federal Member of Parliament, he also sat on the Standing Committee on International Trade, the Standing Committee on Transportation, Infrastructure and Communities, and served as Chair of the Canada-UK Parliamentary Group. He is a member of the Privy Council of Canada.

Mr. Holder brings to the Company an extensive background in corporate governance and serves as a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, internationally acclaimed for its contribution to excellence in corporate directorships. He has the distinction of being named Valedictorian of the Institute's Fall 2016 graduates.

Mr. Holder founded Ontario West Insurance Agency in September 1981, which merged with Stevenson & Hunt Insurance Brokers. He served as President of the merged firms for nine years before his election to federal Parliament in 2008. Under his stewardship Stevenson & Hunt grew into one of Canada's largest independent insurance brokerage businesses with offices in four cities offering full lines of insurance and financial protection.

Mr. Holder graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a Bachelor of Arts degree (Philosophy) in 1976. In addition, he has earned many additional professional designations and acknowledgements during his extensive career both in private industry and public service. He is national Board Chair of the Sunshine Foundation of Canada, serving young people with severe physical disabilities and life-threatening illnesses, as well as Patron of St. John Ambulance, South-western Ontario.

The Board of Directors joins all shareholders in welcoming The Hon. Ed Holder to our Board. He will focus on driving continuous improvement in statutory reporting and shareholder value creation, with his vast network of international associations.

Michael Bartlett, Chairman of the Board, stated: "Securing the appointment of The Hon. Ed Holder is a significant milestone in the affairs of the Company that will have extremely positive implications for our growth and prosperity as a recognized contributor to U.S. healthcare."

Van Potter, CEO and Brian Cameron, CFO commented: "The addition of the Hon. Mr. Holder to our Board signifies the attentiveness our Company requires in order to achieve the standards of operating excellence to which we aspire."

It is the Board's intention to seek out additional independent directors over the coming months in a direct effort to match the growth objectives of the Company with the strategic planning necessary to accomplish those objectives.

The Board also wishes to announce the resignations of two directors. Jack Saltich, a director of the Company since 2012, has resigned from the Board. MaryAnn Miller, who was appointed to the Board in late 2015, has also resigned from the Board. Both individuals provided exceptional governance and independence to the Board. Their contribution is recognized and highly appreciated.

Brian Cameron

Chief Financial Officer

About Certive Solutions Inc.

Certive Solutions Inc. (Scottsdale, Arizona) provides revenue cycle management solutions to the U.S. healthcare market. Certive's claim audit and recovery services, billing services, and software solutions help providers work with payers to efficiently manage the reimbursement process and improve financial performance. Certive's highly skilled and experienced management team, combined with proprietary workflow and analytics, audit and identify, and bill and collect, underpayments in accordance with contractual obligations between the public or commercial insurance carrier and the designated provider. The healthcare market is changing. Certive works with clients to provide efficient and effective solutions aligned with reform initiatives to improve healthcare and reduce costs.

