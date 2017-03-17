Certive Solutions Inc. Announces the Appointment of Robert Kang as Director of Finance and Regulatory Compliance

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Certive Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:CTVEF)(CSE:CBP)(CSE:CBP.CN) ("Certive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Kang as Director of Finance and Regulatory Compliance of Certive, effective immediately.

Mr. Kang has, for the past year, provided outsourced regulatory compliance and financial consulting services to the Company, working closely with Brian Cameron, Certive's CFO, and Peggy Turner, Certive's Controller. As the Company has matured and grown, so has the need to ensure that all regulatory filings and financial reporting functions are conducted in both a timely and efficient manner. Mr. Cameron's duties with the Company have recently expanded to include managing the Company's regional markets expansion, sourcing and managing opportunities for acquisitions, and overseeing all financing activities associated with Certive. It was therefore deemed timely and appropriate for the Company to seek additional support in compliance, filings, and financial administration.

Mr. Kang's familiarity with the affairs of the Company made him the ideal choice for the role of Director of Finance and Regulatory Compliance of Certive. Mr. Kang's experience in regulation and financing is extensive. For over 15 years, Mr. Kang served as the Director of Listings for the TSX Venture Exchange. Mr. Kang was responsible for overseeing all listings functions for junior issuers on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as developing and implementing policies that were relevant to the financial climate in which issuers participated in the Canadian capital markets. Mr. Kang's background is ideally suited to Certive.

Mr. Kang's responsibilities will include, but not be limited to, the following matters:

Continuous disclosure document preparation, review, and filing - working closely with legal counsel, Mr. Kang will be responsible for the timely preparation, review, and filing of reports of exempt distribution, financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, Canadian Securities Exchange monthly, quarterly, and annual forms, and the coordination of all accounting and audit functions with Peggy Turner and Brian Cameron;

Preparation and review of all documents for near-term financings, including any offering memorandums to be prepared in connection with offering memorandum private placements to be conducted by the Company;

Working closely with the Board of Directors of Certive to ensure that all governance matters are considered by the Board at regularly scheduled meetings and clearly reflected and defined in the Company's policies, as adopted by the Board.

The Board and management of the Company are pleased to welcome Mr. Kang, recognizing the valuable contribution he will make to providing additional governance capacity to the Company.

About Certive Solutions Inc.

Certive Solutions Inc. (Scottsdale, Arizona) provides revenue cycle management solutions to the U.S. healthcare market. Certive's claim audit and recovery services, billing services, and software solutions help providers work with payers to efficiently manage the reimbursement process and improve financial performance. Certive's highly skilled and experienced management team, combined with proprietary workflow and analytics, audit and identify, and bill and collect, underpayments in accordance with contractual obligations between the public or commercial insurance carrier and the designated provider. The healthcare market is changing. Certive works with clients to provide efficient and effective solutions aligned with reform initiatives to improve healthcare and reduce costs.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect our expectations and assumptions regarding our growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results, including those in respect of the foregoing items, to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the effect of continuing operating losses on our ability to obtain, on satisfactory terms, or at all, the capital required to remain a going concern;



the ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing to support operations, development and commercialization of our services, including the ability of the Company to complete any offering memorandum private placements or Form 20F registration statement filings;



the risks associated with the development of our technology;



the risks associated with the increase in operating costs from additional development costs and increased staff;



the timing and nature of feedback from customers; and



our ability to successfully compete in our targeted markets.



Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what we consider to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to us, there can be no assurance that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and our assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date of the original document and have not been updated by us except as expressly provided for in this press release. As required by securities legislation applicable to reporting issuers, it is our policy to update, from time to time, forward-looking information in our periodic management discussions and analyses and provide updates on our activities to the public through the filing and dissemination of news releases and material change reports.