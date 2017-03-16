Certive Solutions Inc. Announces The Appointment of Moe Vela as Senior Corporate Advisor

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Certive Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:CTVEF)(CSE:CBP)(CSE:CBP.CN) - ("Certive" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Moe Vela as Senior Corporate Advisor to the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Vela offers to the Company his vast experience in driving results-oriented activity with meaningful purpose. An attorney by profession, Mr. Vela has had the distinction of serving with two White House administrations, first as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Advisor on Latino Affairs to former Vice President Al Gore, and, most recently, as the Director of Administration and a Senior Advisor to Vice President Joe Biden.

Through his extensive business and entrepreneurial experience and national political profile, Vela has developed extensive national and global networks and relationships that he will leverage and utitlize to support Certive's growth strategy and to further ensure that Certive's service offering is heard and recognized at the highest levels within hospital adminstrations and releveant statekholders and thought leaders in the healthcare industry. Mr. Vela brings to the Company a very focused, direct approach to its strategic management and all sales and marketing activities.

In his capacity as a Senior Corporate Advisor of the Company, Mr. Vela will play an advisory role and be hands-on in developing a comprehensive business development strategy and support efforts to implement the strategy by arranging direct meetings with decision makers at hospitals to whom Certive can offer much-needed services. Mr. Vela's advisory role will also include attending meetings with Certive's divisional leaders and participate in closing each sale. Mr. Vela will also assist in shaping the branding strategy for the Company's divisions, ensuring the delivery of a clear message to Certive's customers that it has the expertise and capacity to be recognized as a full- service, reliable, outsourced vendor to its hospital customers.

The Board of Directors of Certive is thrilled to have secured the appointment of Mr. Vela and notes that the addition of such an accomplished, diversified, and talented individual to advise and guide Certive's dedicated team of professionals will assure that Certive is positioned to deliver its service offerings with pride and excellence.

For more information, please visit our website at www.certive.com.

About Certive Solutions Inc.

Certive Solutions Inc. (Scottsdale, Arizona) provides revenue cycle management solutions to the U.S. healthcare market. Certive's claim audit and recovery services, billing services, and software solutions help providers work with payers to efficiently manage the reimbursement process and improve financial performance. Certive's highly skilled and experienced management team, combined with proprietary workflow and analytics, audit and identify, and bill and collect, underpayments in accordance with contractual obligations between the public or commercial insurance carrier and the designated provider. The healthcare market is changing. Certive works with clients to provide efficient and effective solutions aligned with reform initiatives to improve healthcare and reduce costs.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect our expectations and assumptions regarding our growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current beliefs and are based on information currently available to us. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results, including those in respect of the foregoing items, to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

• the effect of continuing operating losses on our ability to obtain, on satisfactory terms, or at all, the capital required to remain a going concern; ¶

• the ability to obtain sufficient and suitable financing to support operations, development and commercialization of our services;

• the risks associated with the development of our technology;

• the risks associated with the increase in operating costs from additional development costs and increased staff;

• the timing and nature of feedback from customers; and

• our ability to successfully compete in our targeted markets.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on what we consider to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to us, there can be no assurance that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and our assumptions may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made as of the date of the original document and have not been updated by us except as expressly provided for in this press release. As required by securities legislation applicable to reporting issuers, it is our policy to update, from time to time, forward-looking information in our periodic management discussions and analyses and provide updates on our activities to the public through the filing and dissemination of news releases and material change reports.