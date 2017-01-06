CES 2017: Featuring Stefanka and HUMElab

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 6, 2017) -

Where_Las Vegas, NV, Tech West, Sands Expo

Eureka Park, Booth 51626

Stefanka, sponsored by HUMElab America, is thrilled to participate to the Consumer Electronics Show 2017. Born of the collaboration between designers and engineers, Stefanka and HUMElab are focused on the creation of innovative and touch products, connected to the needs of their clientele. This will be the first partnership between the two firms, sharing the idea of building together, with today's technology, the innovative products of tomorrow.

Founded in 2014, Stefanka's appearance at CES will be its first steps onto the American market, as well as its first presence to CES. This female-led tech startup headquartered in Montreal, Canada, targets apparel retailers with its clothing fit solutions, available for brick-and-mortar and online stores.

After its debut in the bra fit recommendation field, Stefanka will unveil at CES 2017 menswear fit recommendation. Quebec's close-knitted entrepreneurs was the perfect environment for Elizabeth Stefanka, founder of the firm, to meet with Jerome Lagasse, president and co-owner of HUMElab America. The later, a touch furniture with sleek and smart design, was the ideal support to display Stefanka's clothing fit softwares.

The interactive touch panel TOMA by HUMElab, that will be used at CES, seduces, attracts and captures the attention of its users since its launch in 2012. At the forefront of technology, if offers an elegant and ultra-durable design that allows creating real digital experiences. It seems like those two innovation pioneers are about to take over CES. Prepare for showtime.